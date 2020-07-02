Gurugram: Relief to HSVP plot owners in Sec 57 as HC allows development

gurugram

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:42 IST

Allottees of over 100 Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) plots in Sector 57 got relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday after the court granted permission for development of these properties and removed a stay on maintaining status quo. HSVP officials said they will now issue occupation certificates, sanction building plans, allow transfer of property and complete other formalities, as required under regulations.

The court had granted stay to a land owner on July 18 last year after he petitioned for maintaining status quo and sought the release of the land under Section 24 (2) of the Land Acquisition Act 2013, stating that the acquisition carried out by the authority was in violation of rules.

HSVP officials at that time had said that they would approach the court and seek relief on behalf of plot owners, as many of them had already constructed houses and bought plots following all norms. They had however stopped the development of these properties, as per the court order.

In light of court directions, there was no development or construction carried out on these plots for almost one year, said officials. “The situation is going to change now and all owners will be allowed to build their houses, their building plans will be sanctioned and other utilities will be allowed operations,” said Hari Singh Jakhar, sub-divisional engineer, HSVP.

It may be noted that acquisition of land in Sector 57 started in 2000 and majority of the land falls in Wazirabad village. The ownership of the plots was offered from 2004.

The plots in question are of different sizes, such as four marlas (121 square yards), 10 marlas (302.5 square yards) and one kanal (605 square yards).

Landowners in Wazirabad, who petitioned the court, argued that acquisition of their land was faulty as the compensation paid to them was quite less. They also wanted the authority to pay fair compensation and enhancement.

It is to be noted that HSVP is under a loan burden of around Rs 20,000 crore and authorities are trying to sell residential plots and commercial properties and settling legal issues with plot owners to reduce the financial burden on the authority. In a recent meeting, the HSVP was asked to recover encroached-upon land and put it on auction, officials said.

