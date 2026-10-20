Mika Singh comes to brother Daler Mehndi's defence after stage show video goes viral: ‘If anyone can prove he drinks alcohol, I will quit singing’

Social media comments ever since have ranged from making fun of the alleged intoxication, to fans defending the veteran singer. And now, Daler's brother, singer Mika Singh has spoken up in his defence.

Daler Mehndi 's recent performance at a stage show in Uttarakhand has went viral- for all the wrong reasons. In videos from the event, Subodh Uniyal, MLA for Narendranagar can be seen coming on stage and expressing his anger at Daler not singing properly, accusing him of being under the influence of alcohol.

In a video statement issued on Instagram, Mika has said, “I saw the news. You people have spread this ‘Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing, he is unable to sing’ First of all, I would like to ask you all- he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties? No, you have not. Jab aapne dekha hi nahi, toh aapne kaise keh diya unse khada nahi hua jaa raha. Hum artists kayin baar kisi ke kehne par haan kar dete hain ‘yes we will do the show’ Even if we have 104 degree fever, it doesn't matter. If I am sick, and I have a show day after tomorrow, and I have already committed, then even if the budget is big or small, I will do it. Inhone (Daler) bhi aisa hi kiya hoga.”

He added that Daler had recently undergone a major surgery, because of which he was not in the best of his health when doing that stage show. Mika continued, “Haal hi mein unka bahot bada operation hua hai. Vahaan pe bahot kamaal ke mantri the, stage pe aaye aur jhaad diya ‘aapse gaaya nahi jaa raha, mat gaao, Humse paise liye’… maan liya, sahi bole. Par yeh mat bolo sharab peeke gaa rahe hain. Maine challenge karta hoon, agar ek banda bol de ‘humne Daler ko sharaab peete huye dekha hai’, toh main gaana hi chhod dunga.”