Haridwar-born musician Raghav Raja is flipping the script on live entertainment with bhajan clubbing, by making it more popular in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “It’s a booming trend that blends sacred devotional music with the pulsing energy of modern concert production, which is already popular across the country, so it was time to bring that colour to our regions as well,” he says. Raghav Raja on the Bhajan Clubbing trend

For Raja, music is a three-generation family legacy that began over five decades ago. “We have been part of Haridwar’s traditional Ram Leela, focusing more on classic sankirtans and jagrans. However, our modern avatar of bhajan clubbing is based on lo-fi frequencies, hip-hop beats, and contemporary electronic production, but the roots remain the same and intact.”

He explains, “Bhajans are in our blood! People have always sung in temples and sacred gatherings, but we’ve infused them with new-era sounds. The term bhajan clubbing combines the energy of bhajans with the vibe of clubbing essentially performing devotional music in a high-octane concert format that creates a club-like atmosphere which connects instantly with Gen Z and millennial.”

Surprisingly, the appeal isn’t limited to young party-goers. “It’s not just Gen Z or millennial; kids and senior citizens are loving this concept too,” he adds. One of his biggest crowd-pleasers is a bold re-imagining of Shankar Teri Jata Mein, a traditional bhajan his father used to sing, into which Raja injected his own original Mahadev rap verses.

Having previously released romantic singles like Jaanu Na and Still You, as well as the track Bholenath Sardar and projects for the Uttarakhand government, he notes, “We are now channelizing our energy entirely into new-age devotional music. Our calendar is packed with clubbing gigs across India this month. It’s the new party vibe. It’s not just our country; the concept has reached international markets with strong Indian diasporas, such as in the UK and the US, so very soon we will be going global.”

Just back from the serene hills of Kanatal, Uttarakhand, he shares, “We were busy recording fresh tracks amid patchy mountain networks, gearing up for an extensive two-month India tour that will see me perform across metros and smaller cities in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.”

On the recording front, the musician recently dropped Kumbh Ka Parv Aa Gaya, an anthem dedicated to the upcoming 2027 Haridwar Kumbh Mela. Next up is a four to five songs devotional album featuring Radha Krishna Sankirtan, Rama Rama Ratte Ratte, and a modern, meditative rendition of the Om Gan Ganapataye Namah chant, all releasing this month. With Bollywood also starting to take notice Raja reveals he is already in talks with filmmaker friends about weaving devotional concert sequences into upcoming movie narratives, “it’s clear that bhajan clubbing is moving well beyond a passing trend.”

Raja will be next performing in Varanasi, Sonipath, Hathras and more.