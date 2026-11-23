After making a heartwarming social drama Andaman, filmmaker Smita Singh has returned to her home-town Prayagraj to wrap up her next feature, Arjun Bewakoof, written by Anand. Featuring Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Tailang, and Dolly Singh, the project was mounted independently after the makers turned down a big production house to preserve creative freedom. Director Smita Singh captures the spirit of Prayagraj in ‘Arjun Bewakoof' more

“We wanted to challenge the people that say that independent filmmakers should not dare to make commercial movies due to the difficulties it brings,” says Singh, explaining their decision to shoot across 33 locations in the city. Dedicating the film to Prayagraj with the tagline “Prayagraj sirf Itihas nahi, Cinema bhi rachta hai,” she credits residents for keeping the shoot moving through last-minute crises from offering a private home for an overnight schedule when Dolly Singh had to wrap early due to an emergency, to arranging an alternate gym on the spot for a 120-member crew.

Working without vanity vans, veterans Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Tailang stood firmly behind the indie unit. “Both of them are a family to me, so working with them came with no difficulty whatsoever. Both of them are flowing water to the vessel of direction,” Singh shares, adding that Mishra will be seen in a never-before-seen pivotal role. Having completed the primary schedule earlier in the year followed by autumn patchwork, she notes that filming on home turf brings unmatched assurance and lets her showcase Prayagraj in a fresh, glamorous, and urbanised light.