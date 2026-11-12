Delhi’s AQI woes: Are your indoor plants enough to combat pollution? Read on to know the reality

Can plants alone beat the smog?

Certain plants can absorb some airborne pollutants, but a few potted plants cannot filter indoor air quickly enough to tackle Delhi’s severe pollution. While greenery may make indoor spaces more pleasant, it cannot replace effective air filtration, particularly when it comes to harmful fine particulate matter such as PM2.5. “Looking at the current pollution levels in Delhi, we need both air purifying plants as well as air purifiers to breathe better,” says Akanksha Gupta, who recommends adding plants to balconies, terraces and indoor spaces.