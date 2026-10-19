HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 19, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Rangratri 2026
Where: Bel La Monde Hotel, NH8, Delhi - Jaipur Expressway, Rangpuri, Gurugram
When: October 19
Timing: 5pm
Entry: ₹1,500-7,500 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Moulsari Avenue (Rapid Metro)
#CineCall
What: Leo from Chicago - A film by journalists: Deborah Castellano Lubov, Salvatore Cernuzio and Felipe Herrera-Espaliat
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: October 19
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 19
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: ₹200 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Universo Ferrari India
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka
When: October 19 to November 1
Timing: 8.50am
Entry: ₹2,125 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Sacred Fragments - A Journey Home (Curator: Millin Sangha Gujral)
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, Core 7A (Near Gate 2), India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 18 to 21
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free (Register at: 8375991259)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Tote Bag Painting
Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II
When: October 18 to 21
Timing: 1pm & 3.30pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Cocktail: A Surprise Standup Comedy Show
Where: The Laughter Foyer, 27-30, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: October 19
Timing: 8pm & 9.30pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
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