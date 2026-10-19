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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 19, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Monday, October 19 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Oct 19, 2026, 03:33:06 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#DelhiTalkies

What: Rangratri 2026

Gram it: The Yamuna catches the first light of the day as a cleaning drive by some volunteers were underway at ITO Yamuna Ghat in New Delhi on Sunday. The golden reflections on the water offer a moment of calm, even as efforts to clean the river continue. (Photo: Neeraj Kohli/ANI)
Gram it: The Yamuna catches the first light of the day as a cleaning drive by some volunteers were underway at ITO Yamuna Ghat in New Delhi on Sunday. The golden reflections on the water offer a moment of calm, even as efforts to clean the river continue. (Photo: Neeraj Kohli/ANI)

Where: Bel La Monde Hotel, NH8, Delhi - Jaipur Expressway, Rangpuri, Gurugram

When: October 19

Timing: 5pm

Entry: 1,500-7,500 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Moulsari Avenue (Rapid Metro)

#CineCall

What: Leo from Chicago - A film by journalists: Deborah Castellano Lubov, Salvatore Cernuzio and Felipe Herrera-Espaliat

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: October 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Lapoojhanna

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 19

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: 200 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Universo Ferrari India

Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

When: October 19 to November 1

Timing: 8.50am

Entry: 2,125 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Sacred Fragments - A Journey Home (Curator: Millin Sangha Gujral)

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, Core 7A (Near Gate 2), India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 18 to 21

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free (Register at: 8375991259)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Tote Bag Painting

Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

When: October 18 to 21

Timing: 1pm & 3.30pm

Entry: 799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Cocktail: A Surprise Standup Comedy Show

Where: The Laughter Foyer, 27-30, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: October 19

Timing: 8pm & 9.30pm

Entry: 799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On October 19, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On October 19, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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