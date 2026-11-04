HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 4, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: No Refusal: Ananth Padmanabhan – Artworks by Ananth

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 4 to 10

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: November 4

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: ₹200 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Pre-Confluence Event for Young Thinkers’ Confluence 2026 - Indian Knowledge System and Youth: Learning it the Bharatiya Way – Speakers: Neera Misra & Prof Shashibala