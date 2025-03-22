Give your weekend binge a spicy start with this Andhra-style green chilli chicken: Recipe inside

The weekend is here and with it, is your free pass to binge. And what better way than your first cheat meal to be a spicy, flavour-laden bomb of protein! This Andhra-style chilli chicken is so good, you might just ditch the OG chilli chicken and shift your loyalties over to the green side. Andhra-style green chilli chicken (Photo: Medium)

Andhra-style green chilli chicken

Ingredients: Chicken, turmeric powder, salt, ginger-garlic paste, chillis, coriander, cashew nuts, oil, coriander seeds, onions, curry leaves, coriander powder

Method: Boneless chicken works best for this recipe. Marinate it with turmeric powder, salt and ginger-garlic paste and set aside. Now take your coriander bunch, cashew nuts and whole green chillis and stuff into a grinder with a splash of water. This paste needs to be of a lump-free consistency yet not too runny at all, so add the water cautiously. Massage this paste onto the marinating chicken and set aside for a bit more. Chop your onions against the grain in the meantime. Next, heat some oil in a kadhai and drop in the coriander seeds, followed by the onions. The curry leaves too can go in now if you want their taste to be more pronounced in your chicken. Once the onions start changing colour, add in the chicken, with paste. As a matter of fact, the onions could also be borderline raw, which will add a more rustic touch to your dish. Add a splash of water and let the chicken cook through. Don't submerge the chicken in water here — the goal is to get a more creamy consistency as opposed to being curry-like. Once the chicken has cooked through, add the curry leaves if you hadn't already followed by a few more green chillis. Take it off heat and serve with rice, roti or even as is!

(recipe from Prachi Agarkar)

Is your mouth already watering just like ours?