Malaika Arora: My fashion doesn’t define me, but it gives me an edge
In a shoot with HT City Showstoppers, actor Malaika Arora shares how fashion unleashes the fierce side of her and helps her express her individuality
The terms ‘fashionista’, ‘glamorous’ and ‘diva’ have been associated with Malaika Arora ever since she stepped in the industry. But when did she learn to embrace these labels? “I've always felt fashionable, and close to fashion ever since I was a kid, whether it was about trying to make my own clothes or style my own looks every time we stepped out. The love for fashion has always been there. It's very much part of my aesthetic. Along the way, you kind of learn from your hits and misses and understand what's good for you. I've had my fair share of some terrible fashion moments too but I learnt from my mistakes,” she says.
Ask her what makes her style stand apart and she shares, “I'm somebody who is very comfortable in my skin, and that is what's important. You could be wearing the most amazing and expensive couture, but if you are not comfortable, it’s not worth it. I feel confidence really adds to your fashion persona. It's trial-and-error and over the years, I have experimented a lot.”
Malaika Arora admits that she also expresses herself through her fashion, and sometimes it does help bring out her fierce side. “Fashion is a way of expressing yourself, whether it is your mood, your attitude, your awareness or all of it. Fashion makes you feel fierce. There are times when you even hide behind fashion. It is an expression of speech that speaks for itself,” she says.
Opening up on evolving her style with time, she says, “You just have to keep eyes and ears open and welcome change. You can't be stuck. All of us get so comfortable in our inner image. When you feel this is what works for you, you just want to play safe. But when you can express yourself through fashion, it empowers you. You should be open to a little bit of change and not be playing so safe.”
Ask her to bust one myth about fashion and she shares, “Fashion has nothing to do with how much you can spend. There's couture, high street and all different things nowadays. What's really good is that you can actually mix it up. Somewhere that really excites me as I love experimenting. Over the years, I have learnt a lot and while I don't think my fashion defines me, I think it definitely gives me an edge.”