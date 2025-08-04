Malaika Arora: My fashion doesn’t define me, but it gives me an edge

The terms ‘fashionista’, ‘glamorous’ and ‘diva’ have been associated with Malaika Arora ever since she stepped in the industry. But when did she learn to embrace these labels? “I've always felt fashionable, and close to fashion ever since I was a kid, whether it was about trying to make my own clothes or style my own looks every time we stepped out. The love for fashion has always been there. It's very much part of my aesthetic. Along the way, you kind of learn from your hits and misses and understand what's good for you. I've had my fair share of some terrible fashion moments too but I learnt from my mistakes,” she says. Outfit: Rahul Mishra | Jewellery: Raj Mahtani | Handcrafted to resemble a blooming forest, the ensemble creates a surreal, botanical drama, combining boldness with nature-inspired elegance from Rahul Mishra. The jewellery by Raj Mahtani, pearl drop earrings along with chunky rings, is bold and eye-catching, perfect to add a touch of glam.(Photographer: Abheet Gidwani)

Outfit:Shantnu & Nikhil | Jewellery: Gems & Jewels Palace | Malaika stuns in a sculpted off-shoulder gown by Shantnu & Nikhil, adorned with intricate embroidery and beadwork. The flowing white trail adds just the right touch of drama, while a diamond-studded pendant necklace with a grand centrepiece by Gems & Jewels Palace completes her regal look.(Photographer: Abheet Gidwani)

Ask her what makes her style stand apart and she shares, “I'm somebody who is very comfortable in my skin, and that is what's important. You could be wearing the most amazing and expensive couture, but if you are not comfortable, it’s not worth it. I feel confidence really adds to your fashion persona. It's trial-and-error and over the years, I have experimented a lot.”

Outfit: Amit Aggarwal | Jewellery: Raj Mahtani | Malaika Arora exudes glamour in this moulded corded gown by Amit Aggarwal, featuring a liquid mesh drape and glazed chiffon skirt. Paired with a sparkling diamond-studded bracelet from Raj Mahtani, the look is effortlessly couture and refined.(Photographer: Abheet Gidwani)

Malaika Arora admits that she also expresses herself through her fashion, and sometimes it does help bring out her fierce side. “Fashion is a way of expressing yourself, whether it is your mood, your attitude, your awareness or all of it. Fashion makes you feel fierce. There are times when you even hide behind fashion. It is an expression of speech that speaks for itself,” she says.

Opening up on evolving her style with time, she says, “You just have to keep eyes and ears open and welcome change. You can't be stuck. All of us get so comfortable in our inner image. When you feel this is what works for you, you just want to play safe. But when you can express yourself through fashion, it empowers you. You should be open to a little bit of change and not be playing so safe.”

Outfit:Rahul Mishra | Jewellery: Raj Mahtani | Malaika radiates glamour in a contemporary ensemble by Rahul Mishra, featuring a myriad of embroideries on the gold foliage . Handcrafted to resemble a blooming forest, the ensemble creates a surreal, botanical drama, combining boldness with nature-inspired elegance. The jewellery by Raj Mahtani, pearl drop earrings along with chunky rings, is bold and eye-catching, perfect to add a touch of glam.(Photographer: Abheet Gidwani)

Ask her to bust one myth about fashion and she shares, “Fashion has nothing to do with how much you can spend. There's couture, high street and all different things nowadays. What's really good is that you can actually mix it up. Somewhere that really excites me as I love experimenting. Over the years, I have learnt a lot and while I don't think my fashion defines me, I think it definitely gives me an edge.”

Concept & Creative Direction: Shara Ashraf Prayag Mishra

Photographer: Abheet Gidwani

Styling team: Karishma Patidar

Words: Akash Bhatnagar

Makeup: Meghna Bhutani

Hair: Madhav Trehan

Location: Faze Studio, Bandra