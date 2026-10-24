18-month-old allegedly killed by elder brother in Bihar; head found at village temple

An 18-month-old boy was allegedly hacked to death by his 20-year-old elder brother with a sharp-edged weapon in Bihar’s Patna district on Saturday, police said. The child’s head was found at a Durga temple in Jitan Chhapra village, under the Ranitalab police station area of Paliganj subdivision. The incident took place at Jitan Chhapra village under Ranitalab police station area of Paliganj subdivision in Patna. (Representational Image) (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

According to preliminary information, the accused, Ajit Kumar alias Bala, allegedly took the child to the temple, located near their house, around 10 am on the pretext of feeding him. Police said he allegedly killed the child on the temple premises, left his head there and fled.

Villagers discovered the child’s head at the temple, following which police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The accused was detained with the help of locals and is being questioned, police said.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team inspected the spot and collected evidence. Police also recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime.

The motive behind the incident has not yet been established. Police are questioning family members as part of the investigation.

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Paliganj SDPO-2 Pankaj Sharma said police received information around 11.50 am that a child’s head had been found at the Durga temple in Jitan Chhapra village. A police team subsequently reached the spot and began an investigation.

“The suspect has been caught with the help of locals and is being interrogated thoroughly. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Police are questioning family members. The deceased was the youngest (third) son of tractor driver Ranju Yadav. More details would be shared after proper investigation of the incident,” Sharma said. The investigation is underway.