26-year-old man held for raping, killing woman

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing a 30-year-old woman in Vijayanagara district, a police officer said. The victim, a resident of Abbenahalli in Challakere taluk, was found murdered in Tippehalli in Kudligi taluk (File photo)

Kudligi police inspector Venkata Swamy said the accused, identified as Obaiah, was arrested on Saturday and the incident took place on Friday night in a deserted area between Tippehalli and Abbenahalli. The accused is a resident of Kathrikenahatti in Kudligi taluk of Vijayanagara district.

The officer said: “The victim, a resident of Abbenahalli in Challakere taluk, was found murdered in Tippehalli in Kudligi taluk. The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on Friday at Tippenalli forest. The victim was known to the accused.”

“On Friday, under pretext of providing meals the accused took her to a secluded place and raped her. He then smashed her head with a stone. He was allegedly angry with her as she denied to come with him in the morning of Friday. He was in inebriated state during the crime,” he said.

He further said that the police had received a missing complaint filed by the victim’s sister, who used to live with her, on Saturday.

He further said that the victims was allegedly specially-abled. “A dog squad and forensic experts were called to the scene to gather evidence. The investigation was further bolstered by the visit of Vijayanagar SP Sri Haribabu,” he said.

“Based on the clues gathered during investigation, we arrested the accused. He has confessed the crime. We have booked him under BNS section 64 (punishment for rape ) and 103(murder) and produced the accused before JMFC court, which remanded to judicial custody for 14 days,” the officer said. The autopsy of victim was conducted at Kudligi taluk government hospital and cremation was held on Sunday,” he added.