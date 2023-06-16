5 terrorists shot dead in Kashmir

Five heavily armed terrorists of JK Ghaznavi Force (JKGF), a Pakistan-based terror group, were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday, police said. HT Image

The incident took place in Jumagund area of Keran sector, when security forces launched an anti-infiltration operation on Thursday evening on the basis of inputs by J&K Police. An encounter broke out after the deceased terrorists, whose identities could not be ascertained immediately, opened fire at the forces, the officials said.

“Five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter at Jumagund near LoC,” Kashmir additional director general of police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar said.

ADGP Kumar said the terrorists belonged to JKGF, which also has Rafiq Nai and Shamsher Nai, both residents of Poonch district, but presently settled in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), as its handlers. The group also has Murtaza Pathan, alias Ghaznvi, a resident of Faisalabad in Pakistan, supervising the tactical aspects of JKGF from PoK, the officer said.

Girish Kalia, general officer commanding of Vajr Division, said while there is a ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, security forces have been getting a large number of intelligence inputs of likely infiltration from across the LoC in the recent past.

“On June 15, we received inputs from J&K police about the possible infiltration of a group of terrorists in Jumagund area of Keran sector. Based on this input, multiple ambushes were established along the routes of infiltration. The entire fence in the area was kept under surveillance,” Kalia told a press conference.

“On the intervening night of June 15 and 16, the security forces detected the movement of the terrorists. The infiltrating terrorists were engaged with precise and accurate fire and in the ensuing gunbattle, five unidentified terrorists were neutralised with no collateral damage,” he added.

Kalia said the terrorists were heavily armed and appeared to be well trained. “The (anti-infiltration) operation continued throughout the night and a detailed search was held in the area with the first light. During the search, large quantities of war-like stores, five AK series rifles, 15 magazines, ammunition, grenades, night vision devices and binoculars were recovered,” he said.

The officer said the operation is a reflection of the high level of synergy between the Indian Army and J&K Police, who have been working tirelessly to ensure that “our beloved J&K remains peaceful and continues to progress on the path of development and prosperity”.

At least 18 terrorists were killed in various operations in J&K so far this year. Eleven of them were killed during anti-infiltration operations along the LoC, according to the police.

Army spokesman Col Emron Musavi said there is a drop in infiltration attempts this year. After the ceasefire in 2021, the number of such attempts from north Kashmir have reduced, he said.