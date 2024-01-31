Afternoon brief: President Murmu hails Ram Temple in Parl; Cong on BJP's Rahul Gandhi 'inauspicious' jab, more news

President Droupadi Murmu delivered her inaugural address to the members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building on Wednesday, officially launching the Budget session. During her speech, the president highlighted the government's achievements over the past five years, which included India's successful moon landing and impressive performance in the Asian Games. Additionally, she acknowledged the inauguration of the Ram Temple. She also mentioned the inauguration of the Ram Temple. "(People were) hopeful of construction of Ram Temple (in Ayodhya) for centuries and that dream has been fulfilled now. (People also) wanted the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Now, Article 370 is also history," she said. Dig deeper President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (PTI)

More news on this: What is an interim budget? When will there be a full budget? All FAQs answered

Reacting to BJP leader Giriraj Singh's remark that Rahul Gandhi is "inauspicious" for the Opposition's INDIA bloc, RJD leader Manoj Jha said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to limit the union minister's portfolio to making polarising remarks. Lalu Yadav-led RJD is a Congress ally in Bihar. "Giriraj Singh belongs to a ministry which talks only about halal vs jhatka, India vs Pakistan, Hindu vs Muslim, this kind of portfolio actually doesn't exist in the centre. I would request PM Modi to limit his portfolio for these kinds of things so that it doesn't come as a shock to people," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Dig deeper

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Latest News

Budget 2024: ‘Bahi khata’ to paperless, a look at the evolution of budget Dig deeper

Statues of Modi, Yogi Adityanath guard this building in Gujarat. Here's why Dig deeper

India News

‘Introspect, utilise opportunity to discuss issues’: PM Modi tells MPs Dig deeper

Report coercive calls asking to work overtime: Air India unions to pilots Dig deeper

Global Matters

President Joe Biden's assertion that he desires the authority to "shut down" the border has sparked concerns among current and former Department of Homeland Security officials. During a campaign event in South Carolina on Saturday, Biden mentioned that a bipartisan bill with new border security measures is nearing agreement. He asserted that, as president, he would wield emergency powers to close the border until it is deemed under control. Biden emphasized his readiness to take immediate action to rectify the situation if the bill were already law. This sentiment was reiterated in a statement released on Friday night, where he affirmed his commitment to closing the border if deemed necessary “the day I sign the bill into law.” Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Satish Kaushik's final movie, "Mirg," is set for its upcoming release, with the trailer being unveiled on Wednesday. The two-minute preview offers glimpses of scenes filled with drama, mystery, and intrigue. The late Satish Kaushik takes the lead in the cast, alongside Raj Babbar and Anup Soni. Shwetaabh Singh plays a pivotal role in this revenge drama with a coming-of-age theme, scheduled to hit theaters on February 9. "Mirg" holds special significance as it represents Satish Kaushik's last cinematic venture; he passed away last year due to a cardiac arrest. The film narrates the journey of Anil, a clever but constrained young man who follows orders. A single incident, along with his evolving relationship with his coworker Ravi, transforms Anil's perspective on everything around him. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Women who consume sugar-sweetened beverages once or more daily are at a higher risk of developing diseases like liver cancer and chronic hepatitis, says an observational study led by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The study included nearly 100,000 postmenopausal women from the Women’s Health Initiative and followed them for more than 20 years. “To our knowledge, this is the first study to report an association between sugar-sweetened beverage intake and chronic liver disease mortality,” said first author Longgang Zhao of the Brigham’s Channing Division of Network Medicine. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

India will miss the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in their second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. Since his Test debut, Jadeja, paired with Ravichandran Ashwin, has formed one of the most successful bowling partnerships in history. Beyond his significant bowling contributions, Jadeja stands out as a genuine batter and has consistently excelled in fielding. His unique skill set makes him a valuable asset in Indian cricket. With 280 Test wickets in 69 matches at an average of 24.42, a batting average of 36.16, and a total of 2983 runs, including three centuries and 20 half-centuries, Jadeja has proven his all-around prowess. Additionally, he is widely regarded as one of the best fielders globally, often influencing matches with his exceptional throwing arm. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.