Afternoon briefing: Cong questions new rule on counting agents; Heatwave to persist across northwest India, and more

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Saturday questioned the new rule not allowing the candidates' counting agents at the assistant returning officer (ARO) tables during the vote counting process. In a post on social media platform X, Maken said that he has contested nine Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in the past, but this has happened for the first time. Maken's remarks came after the voting in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections ended, bringing curtains to the gruelling seven-phased polls. Dig deeper Congress Party leader Ajay Maken(Hindustan Times)

Even as severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in northwest India today, Delhi is expected to witness rain and thunderstorms, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. Isolated places in Haryana will experience severe heatwave conditions, while many areas in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh and a few places in Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh will endure heatwave conditions. Isolated regions in Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are likely to experience heatwave conditions as well. Dig deeper

Sara Ali Khan – along with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and a host of other Bollywood celebs – jetted off to Europe for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding celebrations on May 29. The actor has now posted a series of inside photos from the latest Ambani parties and outings. Dig deeper

Sunscreen is a crucial part of our daily skincare routine. Be it summers, winters, outdoors or indoors, we are constantly exposed to high and harmful Ultraviolet rays that damage our skin's DNA cells, leading to various skin issues. Wearing sunscreen is the best favour one can do to his future self. It not only protects you from sun damage and skin tanning but also from premature ageing and skin cell damage. Dig deeper

Rohit Sharma and Co. started their T20 World Cup 2024 journey on a positive note with a clinical win over Bangladesh in their only warm-up match. It was a dominant show from the Indian team as they completely stamped their authority on a tricky batting surface and outclassed Najmul Hossain Shanto's men in New York with a 60-run win. It was a crucial match for India to finalise their team combination and the team management did get some answers as a couple of players made a strong statement. Dig deeper

