Afternoon briefing: Dharmendra Pradhan on NEET row; PM Modi likely to meet Trudeau at G7 Summit, and more

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday dismissed allegations of a paper leak in the NEET-UG medical entrance examination amid the ongoing protests by students over the results, claiming that there was no evidence to support such claims.“There is no paper leak, no proof has been found yet. A court-recommended model was adopted for around 1560 students and a panel of academicians has been formed for the same," Dharmendra Pradhan said at a press conference. . Dig deeper Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo)

PM Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are likely to meet at the G7 Summit in Italy on Friday. The Indian government emphasised that its primary concern with Canada is the political platform provided to individuals who support violence and extremism against India. Modi will reach Italy on Thursday for his fifth consecutive participation in the summit of the world's most economically advanced nations. He will be representing India as an invited guest. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday said India expressed serious concerns to Canada multiple times, urging Ottawa to take decisive measures against anti-India elements. His remarks came a day before Modi's departure for Italy to participate in the 50th G7 summit, where Trudeau will also be present among leaders of the world's leading economies. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Why alcohol is now costlier in Gurugram due to Haryana’s latest excise policy Dig deeper

Musk says Tesla shareholders voting for his pay package by 'wide margins' Dig deeper

India News

What is NEET UG result 2024 controversy? Why are students protesting? Dig deeper

Kuwait fire kills Kerala man, his dream of having own house remains unfulfilled Dig deeper

Global Matters

‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ nova explosion set to stun viewers with spectacular light show, NASA says: All you need to know Dig deeper

King Charles III asks Prince Harry not to spill anything that ‘might cause trouble' Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday against writer-director Bablu Singh, producer India Pride Advisory, and Sanjay Singh, of the upcoming movie Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar, which is all set to release on June 14. Johar sought a plea for an immediate prohibition of the release. Additionally, the Kill movie producer has filed an interim application seeking suspension of the film's release during the ongoing litigation. The plea is presented before the single bench of Justice RI Chagla. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

It’s not been a T20 World Cup to remember so far personally for Virat Kohli. Coming off a hot IPL season and catapulted to the top of the batting order to maximise his form and experience, Kohli has hit a rare trough, courting three single-digit dismissals and playing a combined nine deliveries for five runs. Cause for concern? Definitely not, not when one answers to the name of Virat Kohli. Personal affront? Most certainly, given how much pride he takes in performance and how much he takes it upon himself to set the tone for his team, be it opening or slotting in at No. 3. Dig deeper

What's trending?

A piece of a human finger was found inside an ice cream cone that a woman ordered from a shop in Mumbai. The woman reached Malad police station to lodge a complaint after making the disturbing discovery. According to a report in the Deccan Herald, the woman had ordered an ice cream cone from Yummo ice cream company. Her anticipation turned to horror when she unwrapped the sweet treat and found a severed human finger in it. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are kicking off their summer vacations in style. The couple and their two sons, Jeh and Taimur, arrived at the Mumbai airport today to jet off for their next summer holidays. Saif and Kareena opted for casual looks to catch a flight to a scenic destination, serving fans with family travel fashion goals. Dig deeper

