Afternoon briefing: IMD warns of severe heatwave in West Bengal; MP CM mentions Pakistan in praise for PM Modi; more

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts “severe heatwave” conditions in Gangetic West Bengal until April 22. According to IMD, the national capital witnessed a maximum temperature of 39.4°C on Friday, marking a three-notch increase from the seasonal average. This marks the highest recorded maximum temperature in Delhi so far this summer. Dig Deeper

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Friday evening praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that even politicians in Pakistan wish they had a leader like him in their country. He also claimed that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) want to become part of India as there is a “crisis of survival” in the neighbouring country. Yadav was addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Narendra Modi's ominous prediction for Rahul Gandhi: 'Jaise Amethi se bhagna pada...'

Iran downplays drone ‘attack’, says Israel link not established

India News

‘In this new nation…’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over farm laws, Article 370 repeal

Kerala EC official responds to Opposition's ‘extra BJP votes’ claim during mock poll

Global Matters

‘Haunting’ last words of the man who self-immolated during Trump's NYC trial: ‘Rotten truth of post-truth America’

Make a choice 'whether we indeed are allies': Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky tells NATO defence ministers

Sports Goings

Four months have passed since Mumbai Indians made the official announcement of replacing Hardik Pandya with Rohit Sharma as their captain. An auction took place about a week later and now we are halfway through the league stage of IPL 2024. But the "Why did Mumbai Indians replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya?" question is still looking for answers among MI loyalists. You can't really fault them, can you? Rohit, after all is the first captain to win five IPL titles. He is the highest run-scorer of the franchise by some distance and is largely the face of their turnaround in the IPL after five disappointing seasons since its inception in 2008. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to move into their recently renovated Los Angeles home, as per a report by The Sun US. The portal shared fresh aerial shots of the $20 million mansion, reporting 'it looks renovated three months after mold forced couple out'. Earlier, the couple filed a lawsuit after being forced out of the home. Priyanka and Nick, who have been married in 2018, reside in the Hollywood Hills mansion with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who turned two in January 2024. Priyanka and Nick's home looks near completion in latest aerial shots. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The reproductive system is a crucial aspect of women’s health, playing a fundamental role in fertility, menstruation and overall well-being. Caring for women's reproductive health encompasses a holistic approach that includes lifestyle modifications, consistent consultations with healthcare professionals, and proactive strategies. Dig Deeper