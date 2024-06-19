Afternoon briefing: Pranab Mukherjee's son eyes Congress return; why Assam IPS officer died by suicide; and more

Abhijit Mukherjee, son of the late President Pranab Mukherjee, wants to rejoin the Congress party after joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021. He cited differences in work culture and lack of assignments as his reasons for leaving TMC. Mukherjee expressed frustration over being marginalized in Congress before his departure, attributing his 2019 election loss to undisclosed reasons known to the party. Despite joining TMC with high hopes, he found their work culture unsuitable. Encouraged by Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mukherjee is now eager to return and contribute. He has been a two-term MP from the Jangipur Lok Sabha seat. Dig Deeper Abhijit Mukherjee and late President Pranab Mukherjee. (HT Archive)

In a tragic incident, Assam home secretary Siladitya Chetia shot himself dead with his service weapon inside a hospital ICU in Guwahati shortly after his wife passed away from cancer. The Assam Police expressed deep grief over the incident. Siladitya Chetia, a 44-year-old IPS officer from the 2009 batch, had been on leave for four months to care for his wife, Agamonee Barbaruah, who had been undergoing treatment for two years. He had previously served as SP of Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts and as commandant of the 4th Assam Police Battalion. Chetia, who had no children, is survived by two sisters. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Canada’s House observes ‘moment of silence’ to mark the first anniversary of Nijjar’s killing. Dig Deeper

Kiran Choudhry's first reaction after joining BJP: ‘Resigned from Haryana Congress because…’. Dig Deeper

PM Modi's prediction comes true as Sensex up over 5,000 points after Lok Sabha elections. Dig Deeper

India News

Ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other US delegation meet Dalai Lama in Himachal's McLeod Ganj. Dig Deeper

Hamare Baarah: Bombay HC allows release, makers agree to delete objectionable portions. Dig Deeper

Kerala CM admits repeated bomb blasts in Kannur, promises tougher police action. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

North Korea's Kim vows 'full support' for Russia in Ukraine as Putin announces deal to boost ties. Dig Deeper

Titan tragedy 1 year on – no breakthrough, no justice, and no lessons learnt. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

New Zealand's premier batter Kane Williamson has stepped down as white-ball captain following the team's poor performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they failed to reach the Super 8 stage after losing to Afghanistan and West Indies. Williamson, who led New Zealand to the finals of the ICC World Test Championship, ODI World Cup 2019, and T20 World Cup 2021, also declined the central contract for the 2024/25 season, opting for an overseas contract starting January. Under his captaincy, New Zealand played 40 Tests (22 wins), 91 ODIs (46 wins), and 75 T20Is (39 wins). Despite reaching multiple ICC event finals, he could not secure a white-ball title. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, has a significant fan following. Born in December 2016, Taimur is frequently photographed with his famous parents in Mumbai. Leading paparazzo Varinder Chawla, in an interview, shared how paparazzi obsessively followed Taimur, disrupting his personal life. The demand for his pictures led photographers to follow him everywhere, including school and tuition. This intense scrutiny alarmed Kareena and Saif, who requested privacy, especially around Taimur’s school. Chawla recounted an incident where 50 photographers surrounded Taimur’s car, prompting the paparazzi to respect the family’s privacy. Kareena and Saif, married in 2012, have two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Diljit Dosanjh made history by appearing as a musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He performed his hit songs "G.O.A.T." and "Born To Shine" in all-white Punjabi attire, accessorized with a diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, custom-designed by Jain The Jeweler, worth approximately ₹1.2 crore. Diljit's ensemble included a white embroidered half-sleeve kurta, matching Tehmat, white turban, silver hoop earrings, black vest, kadha, and black-and-white sneakers. He has worn the luxurious watch at various concerts, including his record-breaking Dil-Luminati Tour in Vancouver. Radhika Merchant also sported a similar watch at a pre-wedding event in Italy. Dig Deeper

