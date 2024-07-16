Afternoon briefing: SC seeks CBI, ED's reply on Manish Sisodia's bail plea; who is Republican VP face JD Vance, and more
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia's pleas seeking bail in the Delhi excise policy case. He has been incarcerated since February 2023. An apex court bench, led by Justice B R Gavai, also issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), seeking their response to Sisodia's pleas. The court posted the matter for hearing on July 29. The CBI arrested Manish Sisodia on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the liquor policy case. In March 2023, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR. Dig deeper.
JD Vance, who is a first-time senator from Ohio, has been named as Donald Trump's running mate and the Republican vice-presidential candidate for the US election 2024. A venture capitalist and acclaimed author of the best-selling memoir ‘Hillbilly Elegy, JD Vance saw a firm endorsement from former US President Trump for this year’s election. JD Vance, who in the recent years completely transformed his stance on Donald Trump, was seen standing by the former president's side at a New York courthouse during the latter's legal challenges over hush money payments. Dig deeper.
Latest News
India News
Global Matters
Sports Goings
Hardik Pandya's T20I captaincy is reportedly not yet confirmed. The BCCI is in a fix about Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. Pandya was the vice-captain of the Indian side that won the T20 World Cup last month in the Caribbean. After regular skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format following the triumphant run that ended India's 13-year-long wait for a World Cup trophy, Pandya naturally emerged as the frontrunner to take over the reins. But things are not that simple in the BCCI at the moment. Dig deeper.
Entertainment Focus
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian had quite a busy weekend in Mumbai this past weekend. They attended the Shubh Vivah (wedding ceremony) and Shubh Aashirwad (blessing ceremony) of Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre. They also filmed an episode of their popular reality TV show The Kardashians at the event. But they also took a quick minute out to visit ISKCON temple in Juhu, where they served food to children. Dig deeper.
Health and Lifestyle
Netizens believe that team Mongolia has already won the Olympics, and we couldn't agree more. Michel&Amazonka, one of Mongolia's most progressive fashion brands run by two sisters, recently unveiled the team's uniforms for the 2024 Paris Olympics opening and closing ceremony. Since then, the outfits have the internet in a chokehold. The video unveiling the Michel&Amazonka uniforms for Team Mongolia shows the models dressed in outfits featuring traditional Mongolian motifs. One of the female models wore Team Mongolia female flag bearer's uniform featuring a robe dress (known as deels, which are still worn by Mongolians) and paired it with an embroidered vest, a handbag quite similar to India's potli bags, heels, and earrings. Dig deeper.
It's Trending
Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty was photographed attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding in Mumbai. The wife of Infosys billionaire Narayana Murthy wore a purple saree for the festivities, which she accessorized with only a mangalsutra and a smartwatch, earning her much praise for her simplicity. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 12 marked the culmination of four months of pre-wedding festivities. The celebrations continued with three different receptions from July 13 to 15. Dig deeper.
