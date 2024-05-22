Afternoon briefing: Toll rises to 17 in Mumbai hoarding collapse; Cong's dig at Amit Shah over 'retirement', and more

The death toll in the billboard collapse incident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar has jumped to 17 this week as a person receiving treatment after being rescued from the rubble succumbed to his injuries. Raju Sonawane, 52, was one of the 41 people receiving treatments for his injuries in the hospital after being pulled out of the wreckage when the hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump. Raju Sonawane was declared dead at 11pm on May 19 at KEM Hospital. Before this, the bodies of a couple were pulled out from a car trapped under the debris of the hoarding collapse, taking the death toll to 16. Dig Deeper The death toll in the billboard collapse incident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar has jumped to 17 this week as a person receiving treatment after being rescued from the rubble succumbed to his injuries.(PTI)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday suggested that Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who is 77 years old, should retire due to his “advanced age and health issues”. It prompted Congress veteran P Chidambaram to take a swipe at the home minister, asking if he was hinting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is 73 years and seven months old. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Supreme Court refuses to release Hemant Soren on interim bail, pulls up ex-Jharkhand CM

Delhi Metro graffiti: Man arrested for threatening CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News

BJP expels singer-politician Pawan Singh for contesting against NDA candidate

Amit Shah advises Naveen Patnaik, 77, to retire, Congress says hinting at PM Narendra Modi

Global Matters

Saudi Arabia's King Salman diagnosed with lung inflammation, being treated in Jeddah: Report

‘Deeply apologise for trauma’: Singapore Airlines CEO reacts to mid-air horror

Sports Goings

For the longest time, the competition between Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant for the wicketkeeper slot in India's Playing XI was intense. Pant rose to superstardom thanks to his epic knocks across Australia, England, South Africa, and was earmarked as MS Dhoni's successor in all formats, while Samson paid the prize for inconsistency. But when Pant was out indefinitely due to a near-fatal car crash and was uncertain about recovering in time for the T20 World Cup, Samson was in with a chance. He scored a century for India in an ODI against South Africa in January and has enjoyed his best-ever IPL season, scoring 504 runs with the possibility of more. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Manisha Koirala, who recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix India series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, met the prime minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, at his residence, 10 Downing Street. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of pictures from the event, which was held to celebrate '100 years of the friendship treaty' between the UK and Nepal. Dig Deeper