Afternoon briefing: UPSC to revamp exam system; Pawar camp's 'affidavit' charge against Fadnavis; and more

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has called for tenders to adopt advanced digital biometric technologies to combat impersonation, cheating, and fraud in its exams. This initiative follows the discovery that trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar allegedly falsified her identity to take the civil services exam. The UPSC plans to cancel her appointment due to violations, including altering personal information to exceed the exam attempt limit. Annually, UPSC conducts 14 major exams and numerous recruitment tests. To maintain fairness and integrity, the commission aims to implement Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication, facial recognition, QR code scanning for e-Admit Cards, and live AI-based CCTV surveillance. However, the specific timing for these measures is yet to be determined. Dig Deeper Annually, UPSC conducts 14 major exams and numerous recruitment tests. (File)

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh alleged that an "intermediary" from BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis asked him to provide affidavits with false claims against leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, including Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray. Deshmukh said he was pressured to make false accusations in exchange for protection from ED and CBI investigations. He refused and claimed that this led to actions against him by these agencies. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut supported Deshmukh's claims, alleging a conspiracy. Fadnavis called the allegations baseless and threatened to reveal evidence against Deshmukh if accusations continued. BJP leader Ram Kadam questioned the timing of Deshmukh's claims, suggesting they aim to tarnish Fadnavis's reputation before the elections. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Setback to Centre as Supreme Court rules royalty on minerals is not tax. Dig Deeper

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi court extends custody till August 8 in CBI case. Dig Deeper

IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet alert flyers as heavy rainfall delays flights at Mumbai airport. Dig Deeper

India News

Delhi HC refuses to stop streaming of Netflix documentary ‘To kill a Tiger’. Dig Deeper

4 dead as rain wreaks havoc in Pune; schools shut, Army, Air Force put on alert. Dig Deeper

Modi govt alerts states, CAPF on VVIP security, cites Trump's near-fatal shooting: Report. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Barack Obama has finally taken a decision on Kamala Harris after multiple conversations with her and thinks she is… Dig Deeper

Stonehenge, Avebury, will not be listed as world heritage in danger: UNESCO. Dig Deeper

'Must not visit…’: US revises travel advisory for Americans in India. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

The idea of Suryakumar Yadav becoming captain began during Rahul Dravid's tenure. He was chosen over Hardik Pandya for T20I captaincy due to Hardik's injury history, making Suryakumar more likely to be available for all matches. After the 2023 ODI World Cup, with Hardik injured and seniors rested, Suryakumar led India to a 4-1 series win against Australia. Former bowling coach Paras Mhambrey praised his skills and impact, noting his good relationship with younger players. Despite lacking IPL captaincy experience, both old and new management see Suryakumar as a suitable successor to Rohit Sharma. Mhambrey also supports new coach Gautam Gambhir, urging patience as he settles into his role. Gambhir's initial challenges include a white-ball series in Sri Lanka and Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, but his most significant test will be against Australia later this year. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

The trailer for "Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba," starring Taapsee Pannu, has been released by Netflix India. The film is a sequel to "Haseen Dilruba," which came out in 2021. The sequel continues the story of Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and her manipulative husband Rishu (Vikrant Massey), whose past actions soon catch up with them. A new character, Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal), enters as Rani's lover, adding complexity to the plot. The trailer includes dramatic twists, such as a crocodile attack and the surprise appearance of Jimmy Shergill, who plays Neel's uncle. Fans have expressed excitement for the sequel, set to release on Netflix on August 9. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Anjali Merchant, Radhika Ambani's younger sister, recently made a stunning appearance at an exclusive London party, capturing attention with her celestial-themed outfit and makeup. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Anjali wore a chic white gown featuring an off-shoulder neckline, sheer fabric on the sleeves and midriff, and a flowing maxi hemline. The body-hugging fit accentuated her curves, while a dramatic golden headpiece adorned with butterflies and flowers added flair. Her makeup included shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a dewy finish, complemented by soft, cascading curls. Anjali's glamorous look, complete with elegant jewellery, has become a source of fashion inspiration and admiration. Dig Deeper

It's Trending!

The wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are continuing in London, with Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man and Anant's father, reportedly booking the seven-star Stoke Park hotel until September to host the celebrations. According to The Sun, notable guests like Prince Harry and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to attend. Anant, the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, married Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai, with the wedding costing an estimated $500 million. Reliance Industries, owned by the Ambanis, acquired the Stoke Park estate lease in 2021 for £57 million. The estate, which includes a mansion and golf courses, is being used for private events, despite previous conflicts with local council and community over its closure to the public. Around 850 golf club members have been asked to avoid the venue, which will host various parties through September. Security is tightened for high-profile guests, including Tony and Cherie Blair. Dig Deeper

