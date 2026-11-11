Awaiting report on Waris Punjab de’s separatist link claims: Election Commission of India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed the Delhi high court that it is awaiting a verification report on allegations concerning Waris Punjab De’s alleged separatist links and past affiliations, including claims that it was founded by individuals detained under the National Security Act (NSA) for activities prejudicial to India’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. Waris Punjab De was founded by actor-activist Deep Sidhu in 2021 and is currently headed by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh. (AP)

Waris Punjab De, was founded by actor-activist Deep Sidhu in 2021 and is now being headed by jailed pro-Khalistan legislator Amritpal Singh.

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In an affidavit, ECI stated that during the pendency of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De’s petition to register it as a political party, it received sensitive information concerning these allegations on July 9. ECI further submitted that it forwarded the objections to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab on July 14, 2026, directing him to conduct a comprehensive background inquiry and submit a detailed verification report. The affidavit further stated that reminders had been sent to the Punjab CEO and the verification report was still awaited. It added, “The commission cannot be compelled by a writ of mandamus to bypass this inquiry...”