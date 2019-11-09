SC order on Ayodhya will strengthen India’s unity: Home Minister Amit Shah

india

Nov 09, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the “historic” Supreme Court ruling on the disputed Ayodhya land case and thanked the priests and thousands of unkown people who have tirelessly worked for it through the years.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the contested site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

“The faith of the Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the demolished structure is undisputed,” the court said in its 1,045-page verdict in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

In a series of tweets, the home minister appealed to all communities and religions to accept the decision of the apex court with ease and remain committed to ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ (one India, great India).

“I welcome the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. I appeal to people of all communities and religions to accept this decision with ease and remain committed to our resolve of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’, full of peace and harmony.

“I am confident that this landmark judgement given by the Supreme Court will prove to be a milestone in itself. This decision will further strengthen India’s unity, integrity and great culture,” the HM tweeted.

Shah said the legal dispute over the site at Ayodhya has been going on for decades and the apex court has finalised with this decision now. “I congratulate the justice system of India and all the justices,” he said.

PM Modi, who is attending the Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony at Point Zero, tweeted that the SC ruling will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes. He also urged for calm and peace.

“The calm and peace maintained by 130 crore Indians in the run-up to today’s verdict manifests India’s inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence. May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered,” tweeeted the PM.

Speaking on the SC judgment, the Congress stressed that it is in favour of the construction of Ram Temple and took a jibe at BJP saying the Ayodhya case has closed the doors for the ruling party at the Centre to politicise the issue.

The construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya has been a constant poll promise of the BJP.