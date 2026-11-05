Bengaluru airport-bound road to see disruptions for 1.5 years starting tomorrow as elevated corridor work begins

The elevated corridor is being built between UAS Staff Quarters and Mekhri Circle, under the jurisdiction of Sadashivanagar and Sanjaynagar traffic police stations.

The movement of KSRTC and private buses, along with all goods vehicles, has been prohibited on the stretch, the Bengaluru Traffic Police announced on Thursday.

Traffic on Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Road is set to be affected for 18 months from November 6, with the BDA beginning work on a four-lane elevated corridor along Ballari Road.

The restrictions have been imposed to ease congestion and ensure smoother traffic movement during the construction work.

Vehicles travelling from Hebbal towards KIA and Bengaluru city, including emergency vehicles, have been advised to take alternative routes.

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Alternative routes for vehicles heading towards Bengaluru airport Via Cantonment railway station: Vehicles travelling from Hebbal towards KIA can take the route via Old High Grounds Junction, Kalpana Junction, Old Udaya TV Junction, Cantonment Railway Station, Tannery Road and Nagawara Road before proceeding towards the airport.

Via BEL circle: Vehicles travelling from Yeshwanthpur towards KIA should take Mattikere Road, turn right at BEL Circle and continue via Ring Road towards the airport.

Alternative routes for vehicles heading towards Bengaluru city Via Nagawara Junction: Vehicles travelling from KIA towards central Bengaluru can take a left turn at Hebbal, proceed towards Nagawara Junction, take a right turn and continue via Bamboo Bazaar and Queens Road towards the city.

Via Goraguntepalya: Alternatively, vehicles travelling from KIA towards central Bengaluru can take a right turn at Hebbal and proceed via Hebbal Ring Road and Kuvempu Circle towards Goraguntepalya Junction. They should take a left turn at the junction and continue via Dr Rajkumar Road towards the city.

Via Margosa Road: Vehicles travelling from Yeshwanthpur towards central Bengaluru should proceed via BHEL Junction, take a right turn near Maramma Circle and continue via Margosa Road towards the city.

Via CBI Junction: Vehicles travelling from Hebbal towards Bengaluru city should enter the service road in front of Baptist Hospital after descending the Hebbal Flyover and continue along it up to CBI Junction. They can then proceed towards the city via Ballari Main Road.

Via Anand Nagar main road: Vehicles travelling from Hebbal towards Anand Nagar and RT Nagar should enter the service road in front of Baptist Hospital and proceed towards Anand Nagar Cross. They should take a left turn at CBI Junction to join Anand Nagar Main Road and continue towards RT Nagar and Jayamahal Road.

The Bengaluru traffic police have requested commuters to cooperate and follow the alternative routes during the construction period.