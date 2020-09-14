BEST bus driver, who ferried essential service workers, spends 65 days in hospital battling Covid-19

india

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 16:17 IST

55-year-old BEST driver, Dilip Paikade, has become a ray of hope for his colleagues after he spent sixty-five days in hospital battling Covid-19. Paikade was on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for seventeen days.

A Bhandup resident, Paikade is a BEST bus driver posted at Majas depot in Goregaon. He operated bus services for essential care workers and passengers after the state government resumed bus services in the city on June 8.

“I would go to work with my mask and gloves and would use it throughout my eight-hour shift,” said Dilip Paikade.

However, on June 20, Paikade woke up with a fever and body pain. The body pain and fever persisted even after taking medications from his family doctor. Fearing he had contracted Covid-19, Paikade approached a government hospital in Mulund as his symptoms persisted. His reports came positive and he soon started having difficulty in breathing.

He informed his son, who is studying medicine in New Delhi. His son in return informed senior BEST officials who rushed him to the Covid isolation facility at Seven Hills hospital in Andheri.

Also read: 24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session

“The minute I reached Seven hills hospital, the doctor hooked me up with oxygen as I was completely out of breath. I do not remember anything much after that. I remember the doctor saying mine is a critical case. I was put on a ventilator for 17 days.”

Paikade’s wife had also tested positive for Covid-19 and was kept at a quarantine centre where she recovered. His children reside outside the city.

“It was very lonely and emotionally draining. I had prepared for anything but my family gave me strength. My son is studying medicine which is why I was positive after speaking to him,” said Paikade.

Senior BEST officials lauded his courage and said that his positive outlook motivated many others. “He has been positive and courageous. Despite spending 65 days in the hospital and on the ventilator, he has encouraged other BEST employees.” said BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade.

Paikade is yet to recover completely and has difficulty breathing while climbing stairs.

When asked about resuming work, Paikade said he is not thinking of resuming work just yet. “I will have to recover fully and will decide then. The doctor has told me it will take eight months to fully recover but I am positive. I step outside only to get medicines or for any important work,” he said.