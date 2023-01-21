Home / India News / Evening brief: Congress 'chargesheet' against BJP as Bharat Jodo nears end, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Congress 'chargesheet' against BJP as Bharat Jodo nears end, and all the latest news

Updated on Jan 21, 2023 05:06 PM IST

IN LAST LEG: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kathua. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
Bharat Jodo nears end, Cong eyes next campaign, unveils BJP 'chargesheet'

While the Bharat Jodo Yatra in in its last leg in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress is not relenting in targeting the ruling BJP with nine states ready to vote in the assembly polls this year. Read more

'Significant lapses': UN sorry for photo of its official in front of Taliban flag

The UN has apologised for "a significant lapse in judgement" after photographs surfaced of some of its personnel in front of a Taliban flag in Afghanistan during a visit by deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed this week to the war-torn country. Read more

How an Apple AirTag helped rescue a dog swept away by floodwaters in US

An Australian shepherd was swept away by floodwaters in California last week. It was after relentless efforts by the fire department and an Apple AirTag helped the dog reunite with his family. Read more

Abhay Deol reacts to Anurag Kashyap, says never demanded 5-star hotel during Dev D shoot: 'He's a liar and toxic person'

Abhay Deol has reacted to Anurag Kashyap’s allegations regarding his behaviour on sets of their film Dev D (2009). Abhay, who has been busy promoting his Netflix series Trial By Fire, opened up about Anurag telling lies about him in press. Read more

Watch: Rohit Sharma's epic brain fade after winning toss in 2nd ODI leaves Tom Latham, Javagal Srinath in splits

Toss is crucial factor is the game of cricket, especially in limited-overs matches where captains have to keep in mind the dew factor. But captains do have discussions with the team management on whether to bat or bowl first before heading for the toss. Read more

6 reasons why having fewer friends can actually be good for you

Some people are better at maintaining friendships than others and it is possible that with age and time, we may lose friends more rapidly than before and do not feel like making new friends. Read more

india news ht weekend breaking news abhay deol anurag kashyap bollywood actor rohit sharma india cricket team cricket friends rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra united nations taliban afghanistan apple inc. apple airtags + 15 more
