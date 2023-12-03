‘New India votes on…’: Amit Shah’s ‘appeasement’ dig at Congress

Taking a dig at the opposition Congress, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the results have proven that days of appeasement and caste politics are over and “new India votes on politics of performance”. Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah(PIB)

LIVE Updates: 2023 assembly elections results

According to emerging trends after the latest rounds of vote counting, the BJP appears poised to wrest control of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Congress while strengthening seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Shah said, the massive win in Madhya Pradesh public's seal of approval on welfare policies, good governance of double engine govt led by PM Modi.

“Rajasthan win is victory of people's unwavering faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” the home minister said.

He added that tribal, poor, farmer sisters and brothers of Chhattisgarh have expressed faith in PM Modi and blessed BJP with a huge majority.

On BJP improving performance in Telangana assembly elections, Shah said under PM's leadership, BJP will continue to work for the state's development.

Here’s are the latest figures of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly results.

Telangana Election Results LIVE

The latest Election Commission update at 5 pm on Sunday reveals the party positions in the Telangana Assembly elections:

• Congress: Leading in 48, Won 15

• BRS: Leading in 31, Won 9

• BJP: Leading in 7, Won 1

• AIMIM: Leading in 7

• Others: Leading in 1

Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE

As of the latest Election Commission update at 5 pm on Sunday, here's the party position in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections:

Total seats: 230

• BJP: Leading in 99, Won 67 Total 166

• Congress: Leading in 47, Won 16, Total 63

• Bharat Adivasi Party: Won 1, Total 1

Rajasthan Election Results LIVE

At 5 pm on Sunday, based on the latest Election Commission update, here's the party position in the Rajasthan Assembly elections:

Total seats: 199 (election on one seat is deferred)

• BJP: Leading in 72, Won 43, Total 115

• Congress: Leading in 40, Won 29 Total 69

• Others: Leading in 12, Won 3, Total 15

Chhattisgarh Election Results LIVE

At 5 pm on Sunday, based on the latest Election Commission update, here's the party position in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections:

Total seats: 90

• BJP: Leading in 50, Won 6, Total 56

• Congress: Leading in 32, Won 2, Total 34