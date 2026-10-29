BJP's Kiren Rijiju calls Naseeruddin Shah ‘dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal’ after actor backs Jamia students

Union parliamentary minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday slammed veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, calling him a “dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal”, after he came forward in support of students at Jamia Millia, who have been protesting for the restoration of their union. Kiren Rijiju said that he thought Shah was an “ordinary” actor but turned out to be “dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal” (File Photo) Rijiju said that he thought Shah was an “ordinary” actor but turned out to be “dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal” and added that Shah is “extremely detrimental to India's democracy.” “I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him.. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal! I discovered his true character far too late. He is extremely detrimental to India's democracy,” he wrote in a post on X.

What the actor said Rijiju’s remarks came after Shah on Wednesday backed Jamia Millia Islamia students and accused the BJP-led central government of trying to destroy the education system and break the "courage of the country's youth". In a video posted on Facebook, Shah was seen wearing the 'Dimagi Naxal' pin that he showed to the camera. The term was first used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Independence Day speech this year. “I say this with pride, I am dimagi naxal. I don't know what other nicknames the watchmen have given to people like me. Anti-national, Tukde Tukde Gang, and I don't know what else,” he said in the video. “If there is any Tukde Tukde Gang in this country, then it is this illegitimate government. And I want to ask this government a question. What else will you do to break the courage of the youth of our country, to destroy the education system, and to put our democracy in danger?” he added. Last week, the 76-year-old actor had also come out in support of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students who have staged an indefinite sit-in over violent incidents on the campus. "First Jawaharlal Nehru University, then Satyajit Ray Film Institute, and now Jamia Millia. The atrocities that are being done on students will be remembered. Everything will be remembered," he said, quoting Aamir Aziz's popular poem.