BREAKING: US regulators clear new Covid-19 vaccine option from Novavax

Jul 14, 2022 05:51 AM IST
Sri Lanka Latest: Rajapaksa Misses Resignation Deadline
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa missed a deadline announced by the Parliament Speaker to submit his resignation after he fled the country for Maldives as months of inflation-fueled protests gained momentum.
Jul 14, 2022 05:35 AM IST
US regulators clear new Covid-19 shot option from Novavax
The US is getting another Covid-19 vaccine choice as the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults.
Novavax makes a more traditional type of shot than the three other COVID-19 vaccines available for use in the US - and one that's already available in Europe and multiple other countries.
The DMK has been silent on the incident. A senior party leader told HT that he was not aware of such an incident at all. A second leader said that since the minister has said they are known to each other, he didn’t want to comment.
Chennai: AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday named close aide and former municipal administration minister S P Velumani to replace him as AIADMK headquarters secretary
Union home minister Amit Shah, who is also incharge of cooperatives, recently wrote to all states seeking expedited views on the matter, as the Centre seeks to link every occupational farmer in the country with a cooperative at the panchayat level in the country, an official said.