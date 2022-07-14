Home / India News / BREAKING: US regulators clear new Covid-19 vaccine option from Novavax
BREAKING: US regulators clear new Covid-19 vaccine option from Novavax

  Breaking news LIVE July 14, 2022:
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 05:51 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  Jul 14, 2022 05:51 AM IST

    Sri Lanka Latest: Rajapaksa Misses Resignation Deadline

    Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa missed a deadline announced by the Parliament Speaker to submit his resignation after he fled the country for Maldives as months of inflation-fueled protests gained momentum.

  Jul 14, 2022 05:35 AM IST

    US regulators clear new Covid-19 shot option from Novavax

    The US is getting another Covid-19 vaccine choice as the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults.

    Novavax makes a more traditional type of shot than the three other COVID-19 vaccines available for use in the US - and one that's already available in Europe and multiple other countries.

NCB charges Rhea Chakraborty in drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput

The agency has sought to charge all 35 accused in the case, including Rhea and her brother Showik. If convicted, the actor faces anywhere between 10 and 20 years in jail.
Rhea Chakraborty (File Photo)
Rhea Chakraborty (File Photo)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 04:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

WHO advises against use of two drugs in non-severe Covid

The global health agency has advised against the use of fluvoxamine and colchicine in patients with mild or moderate Covid-19.
The World Health Organization (WHO) HQs in Geneva, Switzerland. (REUTERS PHOTO/FILE)
The World Health Organization (WHO) HQs in Geneva, Switzerland. (REUTERS PHOTO/FILE)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 03:45 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
india news

Supreme Court brings curtain down on 1928 Uttar Pradesh property dispute

The three brothers, who were sons of one Gajadhar Misra were alive when the decree of partition was passed in the year 1929
The Supreme Court brought curtains down on nearly a century old pre-Independence litigation initiated in 1928 for partition of a property in Uttar Pradesh (Archive)
The Supreme Court brought curtains down on nearly a century old pre-Independence litigation initiated in 1928 for partition of a property in Uttar Pradesh (Archive)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

Supreme Court slams Patna HC order on Subrata Roy Sahara’s arrest

The Supreme Court frowned upon the misadventure of a Patna high court judge who acted without jurisdiction in ordering the arrest of businessman Subrata Roy Sahara on May 13
When Subrata Roy failed to appear despite being afforded multiple opportunities, the Patna high court on May 13 directed the DGP to produce him in court. (Archive)
When Subrata Roy failed to appear despite being afforded multiple opportunities, the Patna high court on May 13 directed the DGP to produce him in court. (Archive)
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

BJP hits out at Congress over remark on Droupadi Murmu

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said that Murmu, the BJP-led ruling NDA's presidential candidate, is a “decent person” but “represents an evil philosophy”.
Droupadi Murmu is the National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate
Droupadi Murmu is the National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate
Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Population issue BJP’s diversion tactic: Mayawati

In recent days, several BJP ministers in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre have spoken on the need for population control.
Mayawati’s statement comes at a time when several BJP ministers in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre have spoken on the need for population control.
Mayawati’s statement comes at a time when several BJP ministers in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre have spoken on the need for population control.
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
india news

BJP begins training for presidential election

After undergoing the training at the party headquarters in New Delhi, these senior functionaries will explain the entire voting process to legislators in their respective states, BJP leaders said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on Wednesday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on Wednesday. (PTI)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Yasin Malik seeks physical hearing in Rubaiya Sayeed case, murder of IAF men

The 56-year-old is currently undergoing a life sentence in Delhi's Tihar jail in connection with a terror-funding case.
Yasin Malik is undergoing a life sentence in a terror-funding case in Delhi’s Tihar jail. (PTI)
Yasin Malik is undergoing a life sentence in a terror-funding case in Delhi’s Tihar jail. (PTI)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
india news

In a first, DGCA lists steps for transpersons to secure pilot licence

Adam Harry, a 23-year-old transgender man from Kerala, whose application was rejected two years ago, has also been invited by the aviation regulator to apply again.
The DGCA’s decision paves the way for transgender people to apply for a commercial pilots licence and marks a victory for Adam Harry, a transgender man from Kerala, whose application was rejected two years ago.
The DGCA’s decision paves the way for transgender people to apply for a commercial pilots licence and marks a victory for Adam Harry, a transgender man from Kerala, whose application was rejected two years ago.
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 04:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

TN BJP hits out at minister over video

The DMK has been silent on the incident. A senior party leader told HT that he was not aware of such an incident at all. A second leader said that since the minister has said they are known to each other, he didn’t want to comment.
A video clip of ruling DMK minister for revenue and disaster management KKSSR Ramachandran smacking a woman on her head with a petition she brought to him has been circulating and criticised by the BJP’s state unit. (Vaishnav Arun Kumar / Wikimedia Commons)
A video clip of ruling DMK minister for revenue and disaster management KKSSR Ramachandran smacking a woman on her head with a petition she brought to him has been circulating and criticised by the BJP’s state unit. (Vaishnav Arun Kumar / Wikimedia Commons)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
india news

AIADMK names new secretaries

Chennai: AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday named close aide and former municipal administration minister S P Velumani to replace him as AIADMK headquarters secretary
AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (PTI)
AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (PTI)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

4 yrs after arrest, man accused of attacking Jagan awaits trial

The case, which was investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has been pending trial in the special court for NIA cases in Vijayawada since January 2019.
Srinivas, a worker in a restaurant, has been languishing in Rajahmundry jail since October 2018 on the charges of making an attempt on the life of YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was then in opposition. (HT Photo)
Srinivas, a worker in a restaurant, has been languishing in Rajahmundry jail since October 2018 on the charges of making an attempt on the life of YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was then in opposition. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:33 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
india news

As Godavari river swells, Andhra, Telangana authorities begin rescue operations

An irrigation official in Andhra Pradesh said this is for the first time in the last 100 years that the Godavari river received such huge floods in the beginning of the monsoon in July
All 48 gates of Polavaram project on the Godavari have been lifted to release water. (HT Photo)
All 48 gates of Polavaram project on the Godavari have been lifted to release water. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:33 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
india news

Centre may widen roles of cooperatives to boost jobs

Union home minister Amit Shah, who is also incharge of cooperatives, recently wrote to all states seeking expedited views on the matter, as the Centre seeks to link every occupational farmer in the country with a cooperative at the panchayat level in the country, an official said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (HMO Twitter)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (HMO Twitter)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByZia Haq, Ew Delhi
