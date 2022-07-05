Home / India News / BREAKING | Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands
BREAKING | Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands

  Breaking news updates July 5, 2022:
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 06:39 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 05, 2022 06:39 AM IST

    Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    "An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred at around 5:57 am, 215km ESE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar islands, today," ANI reported quoting National Center for Seismology.

  • Jul 05, 2022 06:18 AM IST

    South Korea June consumer inflation hits near 24-yr high

    South Korea's consumer prices rose more than expected in June to hit the fastest pace in nearly 24 years, government data showed on Tuesday.

    The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.0% in June from a year before, speeding up from a 5.4% rise in the previous month and exceeding 5.9% tipped in a Reuters poll.

  • Jul 05, 2022 05:33 AM IST

    Suspect captured in shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago's Highland Park: Report

    Police on Monday captured a person of interest associated with a shooting that killed six people and wounded more than 36 when a man with a high-powered rifle opened fire from a rooftop at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, according to a local NBC television station.

    Police had previously identified a person of interest in the shooting, 22-year-old Robert E Crimo III, who was from the area, news agency Reuters reported. They said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit automobile.

Tuesday, July 05, 2022
