Breaking news: 1 injured in cross-firing with police in Ghaziabad

Jun 24, 2022 07:17 AM IST
Agnipath scheme: Agniveer registration for Air Force starts today
The registration for the first batch of Agniveers- the recruits of the new military Agnipath scheme- for the Indian Air Force (IAF) begins Friday and the online examination will be held exactly a month later (July 24).
Jun 24, 2022 06:59 AM IST
Afghanistan earthquake: India sends technical team to Kabul to coordinate delivery of humanitarian assistance
The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has said that a technical team has been sent to Kabul to coordinate delivery of humanitarian assistance after a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan killed 1,000 people.
Jun 24, 2022 05:43 AM IST
Ghaziabad: 1 injured in cross-firing with police
A person got injured during a cross-firing with the police in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night.
"During regular checking by Loni Police, Ghaziabad, a suspected vehicle tried to drive away when police tried to stop them. After police chased the vehicle, a person namely Ravi fired at police and got injured during cross-firing," Loni CO Rajneesh Kumar Upadhiyai told reporters, news agency ANI reported.
Registration process for the first batch of Agniveers will start from June 24. The Phase 1 online examination process would start on July 24. The first batch would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30," Air Marshal SK Jha said during the joint press conference of the tri-services held on June 19.
Published on Jun 24, 2022 07:15 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Maharashtra Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday alleged that the BJP is behind the political instability in the state and said that the alliance is extending its support to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Panneerselvam supporters said that they will continue to fight this issue as a contempt of court saying that the general council did not have powers to cancel these 23 resolutions and another meeting cannot be called.
Adani Group has proposed pump storage projects in four districts of the state -- two plants to be set up in Parvathi Puram, one in YSR Kadapa, and one in Satya Sai districts. In Parvathi Puram, a 1200 MW capacity plant is to be set up in Kurukutti, and a 1000 MW plant in Karrivalasa.
An infant in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district was on Thursday caught up in a custody battle within 48 hours of being born to a surrogate mother who is facing serious criminal charges, including that of child trafficking
The Telangana high court on Thursday ordered issuance of notices to some senior officials of the state government on a petition against allotment of land to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for setting up its office in Hyderabad
The only way to prove that the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is a minority government is on the floor of the state assembly, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday — a statement that comes at a time when the government faces its worst crisis with a faction of rebel Shiv Sena legislators looking to break away from the coalition and ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
As many as 40 Maharashtra MLAs including 33 Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs exhorted their support to rebel Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister Eknath Shinde by signing a letter, said sources.
China and India’s “common interests far outweigh differences”, and the two countries should put the differences on the border in its appropriate place and seek to resolve the dispute through dialogue and consultation, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has said