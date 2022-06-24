Home / India News / Breaking news: 1 injured in cross-firing with police in Ghaziabad
Breaking news: 1 injured in cross-firing with police in Ghaziabad

Updated on Jun 24, 2022 07:17 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 24, 2022 07:17 AM IST

    Agnipath scheme: Agniveer registration for Air Force starts today

    The registration for the first batch of Agniveers- the recruits of the new military Agnipath scheme- for the Indian Air Force (IAF) begins Friday and the online examination will be held exactly a month later (July 24).

  • Jun 24, 2022 06:59 AM IST

    Afghanistan earthquake: India sends technical team to Kabul to coordinate delivery of humanitarian assistance

    The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has said that a technical team has been sent to Kabul to coordinate delivery of humanitarian assistance after a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan killed 1,000 people.

  • Jun 24, 2022 05:43 AM IST

    Ghaziabad: 1 injured in cross-firing with police

    A person got injured during a cross-firing with the police in Ghaziabad district  of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night.

    "During regular checking by Loni Police, Ghaziabad, a suspected vehicle tried to drive away when police tried to stop them. After police chased the vehicle, a person namely Ravi fired at police and got injured during cross-firing," Loni CO Rajneesh Kumar Upadhiyai told reporters, news agency ANI reported. 

Agnipath scheme: Agniveer registration for Air Force starts today. Check details

Registration process for the first batch of Agniveers will start from June 24. The Phase 1 online examination process would start on July 24. The first batch would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30," Air Marshal SK Jha said during the joint press conference of the tri-services held on June 19.
Once enrolled into the IAF, Agniveers will be governed under the Air Force Act 1950, for four years.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
Once enrolled into the IAF, Agniveers will be governed under the Air Force Act 1950, for four years.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 07:15 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
india news

Will Maharashtra see floor test? Shinde vs ruling coalition intensifies: Top 10

Maharashtra political crisis: The crisis unfolded earlier this week. 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners – Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress – to whom the offer was made, were also not to accept it. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners – Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress – to whom the offer was made, were also not to accept it. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 06:52 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
india news

Maha crisis LIVE: Rebel MLAs declare Shinde their leader in letter to Dy Speaker

  • Maharashtra Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday alleged that the BJP is behind the political instability in the state and said that the alliance is extending its support to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde with other MLAs during a meeting, in Guwahati on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde with other MLAs during a meeting, in Guwahati on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 06:08 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Maha crisis: Sharad Pawar steps in as Sena crisis threatens to topple MVA govt

Through the day, Pawar held a series of meeting with his party top brass following which NCP leaders Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil came out in full force to support Uddhav.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with Jayant Patil and Shashikant Pawar addresses the media at Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with Jayant Patil and Shashikant Pawar addresses the media at Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 06:54 AM IST
BySwapnil Rawal, Dhaval Kulkarni, New Delhi
india news

Shouty Saamana takes cautious stance amid Sena crisis in Maharashtra

At the Prabhadevi office of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, the bustle that usually marks a newsroom is missing. Saamana’s shouty pages, too, are rather muted.
Saamana office in Mumbai. (HT file)
Saamana office in Mumbai. (HT file)
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 06:54 AM IST
ByDhaval Kulkarni, Mumbai
india news

Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh appears before ED

The affidavit submitted by Swapna Suresh alleged that 17 tonnes of date imported to Kerala from UAE ‘went missing’ with Vijayan and former Minister KT Jaleel’s knowledge.
ED is interrogating Swapna Suresh with respect to her statement to the court under section 164 of CrPC in which her allegations against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his family became controversial. (PTI)
ED is interrogating Swapna Suresh with respect to her statement to the court under section 164 of CrPC in which her allegations against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his family became controversial. (PTI)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByAgencies
india news

What’s next for the AIADMK

Panneerselvam supporters said that they will continue to fight this issue as a contempt of court saying that the general council did not have powers to cancel these 23 resolutions and another meeting cannot be called.
After the AIADMK’s newly elected presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain announced that the next general council meeting will be convened on July 11 to discuss the unitary leadership, Panneerselvam walked out in a huff. (PTI)
After the AIADMK’s newly elected presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain announced that the next general council meeting will be convened on July 11 to discuss the unitary leadership, Panneerselvam walked out in a huff. (PTI)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
india news

Andhra green energy projects

Adani Group has proposed pump storage projects in four districts of the state -- two plants to be set up in Parvathi Puram, one in YSR Kadapa, and one in Satya Sai districts. In Parvathi Puram, a 1200 MW capacity plant is to be set up in Kurukutti, and a 1000 MW plant in Karrivalasa.
Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cleared pump storage projects proposed by Adani Green Energy with a total capacity of 3,700 MW while chairing the State Investment Promotion Board review meeting. (PTI)
Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cleared pump storage projects proposed by Adani Green Energy with a total capacity of 3,700 MW while chairing the State Investment Promotion Board review meeting. (PTI)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByAgencies
india news

Punjab ex-DGP Dinkar Gupta is new NIA chief

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet on Thursday appointed former Punjab director general of police Dinkar Gupta as chief of NIA, according to an order issued by the government.
Dinkar Gupta will be the new NIA chief.
Dinkar Gupta will be the new NIA chief.
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 03:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Couple moves Gujarat high court for 2-day-old child’s custody

An infant in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district was on Thursday caught up in a custody battle within 48 hours of being born to a surrogate mother who is facing serious criminal charges, including that of child trafficking
The Gujarat high court issued notice to the police authority directing them to remain present with the corpus (newborn child) during the next hearing on Friday. (Archive)
The Gujarat high court issued notice to the police authority directing them to remain present with the corpus (newborn child) during the next hearing on Friday. (Archive)
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByMaulik Pathak
india news

HC notice to Telangana govt on land allotment for TRS office

The Telangana high court on Thursday ordered issuance of notices to some senior officials of the state government on a petition against allotment of land to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for setting up its office in Hyderabad
HC notice to Telangana govt on land allotment for TRS office
HC notice to Telangana govt on land allotment for TRS office
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Maharashtra crisis: Parties begin preparation for floor, legal tests

The only way to prove that the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is a minority government is on the floor of the state assembly, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday — a statement that comes at a time when the government faces its worst crisis with a faction of rebel Shiv Sena legislators looking to break away from the coalition and ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with Jayant Patil and Shashikant Pawar addresses the media at Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with Jayant Patil and Shashikant Pawar addresses the media at Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByKetaki Ghoge, Mumbai
india news

BJP playing ‘dirty politics’ in Maharashtra, says Cong leader

As many as 40 Maharashtra MLAs including 33 Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs exhorted their support to rebel Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister Eknath Shinde by signing a letter, said sources.
Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday alleged that the BJP is indulging in playing “dirty politics” in Maharashtra to come to power. (HT Photo)
Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday alleged that the BJP is indulging in playing “dirty politics” in Maharashtra to come to power. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByAgencies, Bengaluru
india news

Common interests with India far outweigh differences, says China

China and India’s “common interests far outweigh differences”, and the two countries should put the differences on the border in its appropriate place and seek to resolve the dispute through dialogue and consultation, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has said
Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on Wednesday. (PTI)
Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on Wednesday. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 01:46 AM IST
BySutirtho Patranobis, Beijing
