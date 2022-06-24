Live Breaking news: 1 injured in cross-firing with police in Ghaziabad Breaking news highlights, June 24, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. By , New Delhi OPEN APP Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON breaking news Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully

india news Maha crisis LIVE: Rebel MLAs declare Shinde their leader in letter to Dy Speaker Maharashtra Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday alleged that the BJP is behind the political instability in the state and said that the alliance is extending its support to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde with other MLAs during a meeting, in Guwahati on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (PTI)(HT_PRINT) By

india news What’s next for the AIADMK Panneerselvam supporters said that they will continue to fight this issue as a contempt of court saying that the general council did not have powers to cancel these 23 resolutions and another meeting cannot be called. After the AIADMK’s newly elected presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain announced that the next general council meeting will be convened on July 11 to discuss the unitary leadership, Panneerselvam walked out in a huff. (PTI) By Close Story