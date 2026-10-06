Delhi ACP Vivek Bhagat sought his promotion order be put on hold, citing enquiry over harassment claim

"Considering the enquiry pending against me in crime branch Delhi Police regarding allegations against me by a YouTuber, I hereby consent to keep this order concerning only me on hold," Bhagat said in a letter on Monday, the same day he received the promotion.

A letter has emerged now, showing that Bhagat requested the promotion order to be put on hold citing an ongoing enquiry against him followed by a woman's allegations of sexual harassment.

Assistant commissioner of police (Connaught Place) Vivek Bhagat wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner on Monday, seeking to put his promotion order on hold. Bhagat was assigned the current duty charge of additional DCP, but the order was reportedly put on hold on the officer’s request.

How are journalists advised to conduct themselves during protests according to the new guidelines from Delhi Police?

How are journalists advised to conduct themselves during protests according to the new guidelines from Delhi Police?

What allegations have been made against ACP Vivek Bhagat?

What allegations have been made against ACP Vivek Bhagat?

Who is Vivek Bhagat? ACP Vivek Bhagat is a 2018 batch DANIPS officer, who was among the 12 officials promoted to the additional DCP rank on Monday. He is posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Connaught Place.

However, the order particularly concerning Bhagat was put on hold following allegations of sexual harassment by a woman during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar recently.

As stated in an earlier HT report, a senior police officer said, “The request for this was sent way back. This was before the protests and the case."

Police are yet to file an FIR based on the woman's complaint.

Also Read: 4 FIRs filed, 18 arrested on fourth day of protests at Jantar Mantar against Election Commission

Man arrested over fabricated clip The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that a man was arrested for circulating a fabricated video falsely portraying Vivek Bhagat, ACP, Delhi Police in "bad light".

According to PTI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Manjeet said the accused claimed to be an independent journalist and was running the Instagram account '@news_aaina0776', which was created in April and had around 24,000 followers and 1,226 posts.