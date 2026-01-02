New Delhi, A court here has convicted three people, including an MCD junior engineer, in a 2024 bribery case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation . Delhi court convicts MCD junior engineer, 2 others in CBI bribery case

Special Judge Shailender Malik held Surender Kumar Sharma, Surender Kumar Jangra and Ramesh Chand Jain guilty of offences under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Jain was working as a junior engineer at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi , while Jangra was a former helper. Sharma, a private person, had posed as an MCD official in connivance with Jain.

According to the prosecution, on March 18, 2024, Sharma demanded a bribe from complainant Arun Kumar Gupta for allowing him to construct a house. He also threatened to demolish the complainant's house.

Gupta lodged a complaint as he did not want to pay the amount.

In a judgment dated December 24, the court said there was "sufficient evidence showing that Sharma and Jangra demanded the bribe amount as well as Sharma was found red-handed accepting the bribe amount, which was recovered from his possession."

It further held that the evidence established that the accused acted "in connivance and conspiracy with Jain who was actually working as JE in MCD," adding that the charge stood proved against all three.

The court said that the recovery of tainted money, positive chemical test and corroboration by independent witnesses established the prosecution case.

Rejecting the defence arguments, the court observed that the testimonies of the complainant and witnesses were "consistent and specific" and duly supported by scientific and electronic evidence.

"This court finds that there is sufficient evidence of demand and acceptance of bribe, " the judge said.

The court has listed the matter for hearing on the quantum of sentence on January 5.

