Development in every sector with vision of Reform-Perform-Transform: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has seen a robust development in every sector with a vision of Reform-Perform-Transform of the government. PM Modi stressed on the importance of having a large manufacturing base in India. (ANI photo)

“The mantra of Reform-Perform-Transform made India exciting to every industrialist and investor across the world. It was clearly visible in every sector and their developments. Post-independence, the governments have barely prioritised the development and heritage of the country for over 60 years. Rajasthan was also affected by this approach. But the scenery has changed now,” said Modi while addressing the inaugural session of the Rising Rajasthan Summit at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

“India was the 10th largest economy of the world in 2014 which is the result of an effort of several governments for over 60 years since independence. We took only 10 years to make it the 5th largest one in the world. In this last one decade, the exports and infrastructures of the country were also doubled”, he said.

He also spoke on India’s digital growth in the last few years.

“Despite having a massive demography, India has achieved a massive growth in digitalisation. The number of internet users has quadrupled in the last ten years, while the country has also set an example in increasing the number of digital transactions. The country is now a pioneer in digital democratisation in the world”, he said.

PM Modi also heaped praises on Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for the developmental works carried out in the state in the last one year.

“Rajasthan’s development mantra is ‘Vikaas Bhi aur VIrasat Bhi’. Rajasthan is not only rising but is also reliable and receptive. Facing any challenge is the character of this state. The new BJP government is going to complete its one year in the next few days and I can say that the new CM’s efficiency in every sector is clearly visible in Rajasthan’s holistic development,” said PM.

Noting that large part of India’s mineral reserves namely zinc, lead, copper, marble, limestone, granite was in Rajasthan, the PM said, “These were the strong foundation of self-reliant India and Rajasthan was a major contributor to India’s energy security.”

“India had set a target of creating 500 GW renewable energy capacity by the end of this decade where Rajasthan is playing a great role in this too with many of India’s largest solar parks being built here”, PM Modi added.