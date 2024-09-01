Evening brief: Himanta counters Tejashwi on ‘Chinese version’ barb; Dhankhar slams ‘certain NGOs’ on Kolkata case, more

Criticised by opposition parties over the Assam assembly's move to discontinue two-hour Friday namaz break for its Muslim members, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday remarked that ‘comments from people’ will not make his government stop its work. “Our work will not stop based on the comments of people. Our work is to keep going forward,” the BJP leader was quoted as saying by ANI. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, ex-deputy CM of Bihar, has been particularly scathing towards Sarma on the namaz issue. On Friday, he called the latter a ‘Chinese version of Yogi,’ in a veiled reference to Yogi Adityanath, who leads the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. Dig deeper Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday lashed out at some non-government organisations (NGO) over their alleged silence on the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. “Certain NGOs who are on road for drop of an incident, drop of a hat, but they are in silence mode. We have to question them. Their silence is much worse than the culpable act of perpetrators of this heinous crime that happened on August 9 2024,” PTI quoted Dhankhar as saying at Rashtriya Military College Dehradun. “Those who seek to play politics and brownie points, keep on writing letters to one another, are not responding to the call of their conscious,” he added. Dig deeper

Latest News

U’khand BJP leader held for allegedly sexually assaulting 14-yr-old girl; expelled Dig deeper

Shankar IAS Academy lands in trouble, CCPA imposes ₹5 lakh fine on coaching centre for misleading ads Dig deeper

India News

West Bengal: Lab technician arrested for allegedly molesting 12-year-old girl in Howrah Dig deeper

Noida man, 27, dies of oxygen deficiency during solo bike trip in Leh, Ladakh: Report Dig deeper

Trending

A Mumbai Police personnel who was off duty rushed to save a man's life on a local platform. When the man was trying to get on the moving train, he unfortunately fell and almost came under the train. However, thanks to the police personnel's presence of mind, the passenger was saved from a deadly accident. The incident happened at Goregaon Railway Station. While sharing the video, the Mumbai Police, in the caption of the post, informed, "PC Balaso Dhage, while commuting back home, saw a man stuck between a moving train and the platform at Goregaon Railway Station. Responding quickly to the situation, PC Dhage averted a tragedy & saved his life." Dig deeper

Business News

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath warned that most Indians were just “one hospitalization away from bankruptcy,” stressing the need for comprehensive health insurance. Kamath wrote in a post on X that Indians should carefully choose insurers with a track record of at least five to ten years and a desirable claim settlement ratio in the range of 80-90% to avoid a financial difficulties in times of a health crisis. Kamath himself suffered a stroke in February this year, and cited anything from poor sleep, overwork, and exhaustion to the passing away of his father as the possible reasons. Dig deeper

Global Matters

The pro-Khalistan radical groups in Canada took out yet more assassination floats on Saturday, this time paying “homage” to the suicide bomber responsible for the killing of then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995. The floats, which were taken out to the Indian Consulate in Vancouver, depicted the assassination in a bombed car splattered with blood, with the slain CM’s photographs. “Beanta Bombed to Death”, the float read, while also paying homage to his killer Dilawar Singh Babbar, the suicide bomber. The killing took place 29 years earlier, on August 31, 1995. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

B Unnikrishnan, director and general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), recently discussed the findings of the Justice K Hema Committee report. Talking to Matrubhumi, he denied the existence of ‘power groups’ in the Malayalam film industry but admitted that the casting couch exists. Talking to the publication, Unnikrishnan said that it was an ‘undeniable fact’ that some production houses had ‘strong alliances’ with certain directors, writers and actors to make big films. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Tired of the same old meals and looking to spice things up with something tasty and healthy? It's time to give millets a try! These nutrient-rich, gluten-free grains are the perfect swap for wheat, rice, and refined flour, offering both variety and health benefits. While millets might seem a bit challenging to bake with due to their binding properties, don't let that hold you back. There's a whole world of creative millet dishes just waiting to be discovered. To get you started, we've compiled the top 5 millet recipes that will transform your meals into something truly special! Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Contentious back-and-forths and mind-games have already begun several months before this year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with Australia preparing to host India in a 5-match Test series beginning in November. Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has retorted to bold predictions made by figures in the Australian cricket circles, by predicting a third consecutive series victory for the Indians down under. Writing in his column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar predicted that India will be able to accomplish the historic feat of beating the Aussies in their own backyard in three series in succession. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.