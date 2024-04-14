Evening brief: PM Modi accuses Cong of insulting Ambedkar; TMC leader claims chopper searched by I-T officials, & more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the Congress for “always insulting” Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, adding that his BJP-led central government has “always honoured him”. Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district, the PM also said that the grand old party never recognised the contribution of the tribal community. “The Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we have honoured him…Because of the Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, a tribal woman became the President of India,” PM Modi on the birth anniversary of Ambedkar, as quoted by news agency PTI. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting (Dr Mohan Yadav-X)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Sunday that a team of the Income Tax (IT) department raided his chopper and searched it in Kolkata. “Instead of removing the @NIA_India DG and SP, @ECISVEEP and @BJP4India chose to deploy MINIONS FROM IT to search and raid my chopper and security personnel today, resulting in NO FINDINGS. The zamindars can exert all their might but Bengal’s SPIRIT OF RESISTANCE will never waver,” Banerjee wrote on his X handle on Sunday afternoon. Dig deeper

Two unidentified persons opened fire outside the residence of Salman Khan in Mumbai early Sunday morning, reported PTI quoting police. Now, as per a report by ETimes, the actor's father Salim Khan went out for a walk after the incident took place. The report quoted a source as saying, “Salim Khan is not perturbed at all and carried out his routine as always. The family is very cautious and careful. Salman Khan is safe and sound and is with them." Dig deeper

WhatsApp and Instagram's parent firm, Meta, is said to have started limited testing of Meta artificial intelligence (AI) features on the messaging app across different countries. Users can engage with Meta AI directly through the search boxes available on both the apps. With the help of this feature, which offers recommendations and prompts directly within the search interface, users can interact with Meta AI more efficiently. Dig deeper

As Indian summers invite us to stay indoors and enjoy our surroundings, homes become havens of warmth and holiday vibes. With the days getting longer and temperatures rising, it's the perfect time to infuse your space with summer decor ideas. Whether you're longing for a tropical getaway or a serene retreat, summer-inspired designs offer limitless opportunities to revitalise your home. Experiment with vibrant colour palettes and incorporate light, airy materials to capture the essence of the season. Whether you opt for subtle changes in one corner or a bold transformation of the entire room, embrace the spirit of summer and create a refreshing sanctuary within your home. Dig deeper

