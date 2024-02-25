Evening briefing: Ahmed Patel's daughter softens over Bharuch, Nusrat Jahan's remark on Sandeshkhali; all latest news

Late Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz Patel on Sunday softened her stance over the Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency which went to the Aam Aadmi Party in a seat-sharing deal with the Congress. A day after she said she was disheartened and apologised to the Congress cadre for not being able to keep the seat, Mumtaz on Sunday reiterated that she was definitely very sad and disappointed but she would accept the decision of the party. "I accept and respect the decision of the INDIA bloc taken keeping in mind the larger interest. They must have thought it through. Yes, we are sad but we accept the decision," Mumtaz Patel said. Dig Deeper Late Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz Patel on Sunday softened her stance over the Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency which went to the Aam Aadmi Party in a seat-sharing deal with the Congress.

Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan on Sunday responded to the allegations of her absence and silence on the unrest in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. Nusrat Jahan said that as a woman and as a public representative, she always followed her party's guidelines and served the people. "It is heart-wrenching waking up to such allegations," Jahan wrote on X while sharing a newspaper report that quoted Sandeshkhali residents as saying that she had forgotten them. "As a woman, as a public representative I have always followed my parties guidelines and served the people. With the Sandeshkhali incident raging, Our Hon CM has already send Help.. and necessary steps are being taken for the welfare of the people."

Latest News

Watch: Modi sits in dhyan underwater, offers morpankh at submerged Dwarka, ‘More than courage…’.

US, British forces carry out more strikes against Houthis in Yemen

India News

IAF deploys Dornier aircraft to transport liver, saves life of veteran

UP man, addicted to online gaming, kills mother to claim life insurance

Global Matters

West should be bolder about seizing Russian assets: UK PM Rishi Sunak

King Charles may send Royal Family's ‘secret weapon’ to sort Prince Harry-Meghan Markle drama, expert says

Sports Goings

Rohit Sharma was at his expressive best as India searched for their final two England wickets on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test. With Indian looking to wrap things up and gun for series glory, Rohit had spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from both ends. However, during one of the overs, Sarfaraz Khan, who was fielding in the deep, was called by Rohit to change his position from long on to silly mid-off, and while the youngster responded to his captain's call, he decided to take a big risk.

Entertainment Focus

American wrestler and actor John Cena sang Shah Rukh Khan's song Bholi Si Surat from his film Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) in a recent video from a gym. Now, Shah Rukh has responded to the clip of John singing in Hindi, which was widely shared by fans on social media. The actor took to X on Sunday and said he would share his latest songs with John, so he can sing them.

Lifestyle and Health

A pickle serves as a unifying element among the diverse populations, lifestyles and cultural traditions found in our country. Achar, or pickles, are a fundamental and significant part of Indian cuisine. Without pickles, an Indian thali is incomplete. A common summer ritual in many Indian households is to make enough pickles to last for at least a year. There are many different types of pickles, the most popular being mango, lemon and chilli. Every family will have their own recipe to suit their own personal tastes and preferences.