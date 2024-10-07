Evening briefing: Bhupinder Hooda on Selja as Haryana CM pick; Owaisi slams Bhagwat's Hindu unity pitch, and more

The exit polls have predicted a massive victory for the Congress in the Haryana assembly elections. The big question now really is – who will be the chief minister of Haryana should the Congress win the polls? The names of Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala are doing the rounds. However, when asked about them, Congress stalwart Bhupinder Singh Hooda recently said the name of the chief minister would be decided by the party high command. The halfway mark in the Haryana assembly is 46. Most exit polls have predicted that the Congress would win between 44 and 61 seats. Asked about the two leaders, Hooda told NDTV last week: "The high command will decide. These are hypothetical questions." Dig deeper Haryana Assembly Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote during Haryana Assembly elections, in Rohtak, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_05_2024_000162B)(PTI)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on the latter's remark urging Hindus to unite for their security. According to a PTI report, Owaisi said at a public meeting in Telangana's Nizamabad,"The danger to Muslims, Hindus, Dalits, Adivasis, Sikhs, Christians is from Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat. " On Sunday, while addressing the 'Swayamsevak Ekatrikaran' event in Rajasthan's Baran, Bhagwat said,"We have lived here since ancient times even though the term Hindu came later. Hindus embrace everyone. They live in harmony through continuous dialogue." Dig deeper

Latest News

Mentally challenged person kills at least two people at Nagpur Railway Station Dig deeper

On Chennai air show deaths, MK Stalin rejects Opposition's 'poor management' charge Dig deeper

India News

Jammu and Kashmir election results 2024 tomorrow: Hung assembly, BJP's win or return of Congress-NC government? Dig deeper

Amid Narsinghanand’s ‘Prophet’ remark row, Yogi Adityanath's big warning Dig deeper

Trending

A day after Deepinder Goyal shared a video where he was stopped from entering a Gurgaon mall while delivering food as a delivery agent, the Zomato CEO has said that the mall's authorities have responded to his video and promised to improve the situation for delivery agents. Wearing a Zomato delivery agent's red t-shirt, Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz were delivering food orders as delivery agents to understand the challenges faced by them. Sharing his experience, Goyal posted a video which revealed that he was asked to use the stairs and not allowed to enter Ambience mall while he was delivering food. Dig deeper

Business News

Nestle India Ltd's Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan will be retiring on July 31, 2025 after more than 26 years with the company and Manish Tiwary, the head of Amazon's India operations will replace him as the next Managing Director from 1st August 2025, the food and drink giant disclosed in an exchange filing on Monday, October 07, 2024. Narayanan who became the chairman and managing director of Nestle in August 2015 has been credited with turning around the highly popular Maggi, Nestle's instant noodles brand after the The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) banned it following a routine check due to the presence of MSG and lead, said to be over 1,000 times over what the company claimed. Dig deeper

Global Matters

In a fresh attack against Donald Trump, Democrats ridiculed GOP presidential contender with a flying banner during a college football game. The banner implied that Trump defeated his first debate battle against Democratic rival Kamala Harris. On September 10, Trump and Harris participated in their first presidential debate. Although the former president insists he won the ABC-moderated debate, according to many surveys and snap polls, viewers think Harris triumphed. Georgia Democrats on Saturday arrived at Sanford Stadium, where the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Auburn Tigers of Alabama 31–13, according to Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein. They intended to fly an airplane banner above the stadium, he informed on X. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Hina Khan recently penned a long note regarding her health update. The actor wrote about the neuropathic pain she endured while attending an event. She mentioned about how she stays committed to remain resilient despite the health challenges. Hina, while sharing a reel from the event, captioned her post as, “What a day it was.. as you all know I have this crippling Neuropathic Pain and it makes standing more than a few Mins at a stretch extremely difficult. This Event was a commitment made months before the side effects of my treatment presented itself." Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Stars arrived at the Singham Again trailer launch dressed in impeccable outfits. Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Rohit Shetty were among the celebrities who graced the red carpet. Kareena stole the spotlight in a custom-designed Manish Malhotra pearl white statement saree at the event. Pictures and videos of Kareena Kapoor from the event made it to social media. The snippets show the actor arriving at the event, looking dazzling as ever. She chose a stunning creation by Manish Malhotra for the occasion, which is a constant in her fashion repertoire. The nine yards saree joins the long list of winning fashion moments the designer and Kareena have served over the years. Let's decode the traditional yet modern look. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

For more than five months since the end of April, Mayank Yadav didn’t play a single competitive fixture. But what he had done for Lucknow Super Giants during his four appearances in IPL 2024 before a side strain cut his season short couldn’t be wished away easily. Then only 21, Mayank cranked up the speed gun, touching speeds in excess of 150 kmph quite regularly on his way to seven wickets and consecutive Player of the Match awards against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Among those six victims in those two fixtures were Jonny Bairstow, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green, each surprised by the pace the wiry lad generated from an uncomplicated action and the dramatic, unexpected acceleration once the ball hit the pitch. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.