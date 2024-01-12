Evening briefing: Crime scene recreated in Goa murder case; Sanjay Singh, Swati Maliwal elected to RS, all latest news

The CEO of Bengaluru-based The Mindful AI Lab, Suchana Seth, who has been arrested on the charges of murdering her four-year-old son in a service apartment in Goa was taken to the apartment on Friday by the police for recreating the crime scene, which is a vital part of any crime investigation. Suchana Seth has not admitted to having murdered her son and stuck to her version that she found him dead in the morning. Suchana has not yet given any satisfactory answer as to why she hid the body in the suitcase. Dig deeper Suchana Seth is accused of killing her 4-year-old son. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, former Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, and chartered accountant Narain Dass Gupta were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Delhi on Friday. The results were declared before the scheduled election on January 19 because only three persons -- three AAP candidates -- filed nominations for the three seats up for election, and there was no contest, officials aware of the matter said. Dig deeper

Police make first arrests in links with attack on ED officials in West Bengal Dig deeper

PM Modi opens 21.8km-long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link; Historic, says Fadnavis Dig deeper

Debris of IAF AN-32 located at depth of 3.4 km in Bay of Bengal after nearly 8 years Dig deeper

‘Not received any invitation, get me courier receipt’: Akhilesh Yadav on Ayodhya pran-pratishtha invite Dig deeper

Monitoring with ‘great concern’: Saudi Arabia reacts to US air strikes in Yemen Dig deeper

‘Not seeking to destroy Palestine’: Israel tells top UN court Dig deeper

MS Dhoni is almost 42, has been retired from international cricket since August of 2020, and plays professional cricket only two months a year during the IPL. Yet, he is omnipresent. Dhoni, despite being absent from the ground, is continuously shaping youngsters. Just hear the likes of Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube and more speak on the mic and you'll realise the importance of Dhoni's behind-the-scenes role in their careers. Dig deeper

Dhanush always has the ability to surprise you with every film of his not just through his performance but his choice of stories as well. Captain Miller sees the Tamil star teaming up with Arun Matheshwaran in the director’s third film. The movie is set in pre-Independence India during British rule and as it begins, we see Analeesan aka Issa aka Captain Miller’s (Dhanush) mother narrating the story of their 600-year-old local Shiva temple where Ayyanar Koranar’s statue was secretly buried. Dig deeper

Sustainable workspaces have become imperative in the modern business landscape, serving as a response to environmental challenges. According to a report by Adobe, 41% of executives ranked sustainability at the workplace as one of their top three metrics for business success. By prioritising sustainability, these workplaces not only reduce ecological footprints but also enhance brand reputation and image, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and investors. Dig deeper

