Evening briefing: Internally displaced citizens protest in Manipur; Rain wrecks havoc in Himachal, Uttarakhand; and more

A protest by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in ethnic-violence torn Manipur on Thursday demanded resettlement of affected people. The rally, organized by the Committee on Protection of Meitei Victims, began in Imphal East and aimed for the Chief Minister's residence but was halted by state forces using tear gas and mock bombs. Protestors blocked the Indo-Myanmar Highway-2, resulting in clashes with police and injuries. Opposition MLA K Ranjit Singh raised the incident in the state assembly, with Thokchom Satyabrata Singh stating the government’s reluctance to send IDPs home due to safety concerns and ongoing peace talks. The protestors chanted slogans demanding rehabilitation and rejecting government aid. Dig Deeper A protest was held on Thursday by people displaced by the ethnic violence in the state, demanding their resettlement (HT Photo/Sourced)

Heavy rains in northern India have led to at least 14 deaths and stranded hundreds in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, Mandi, and Kullu districts resulted in four deaths and over people were 50 missing. Uttarakhand experienced a landslide on the Kedarnath walkway, closing a 30-meter stretch. In the past 24 hours, 32 people have died in rain-related incidents across seven states, including 12 in Uttarakhand and five in Delhi. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for parts of Himachal and Uttarakhand, warning of very heavy rainfall and potential flooding. Dig Deeper

India news

‘Derailment minister’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi takes jibe at Ashwini Vaishnaw Dig Deeper

No ECI proposal to create a single voter list: Law min Arjun Ram Meghwal in RS Dig Deeper

Delhi court rejects controversial IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea Dig Deeper

Why was water leaking in the new Parliament building? Lok Sabha Secretariat explains Dig Deeper

Global matters

Who is Mohammed Deif, the Hamas military chief Israel claimed to have killed in Gaza in July? Dig Deeper

Who is Kandi Srinivas Reddy? Indian American linked to H-1B lottery rigging scam a Congress candidate from Telangana Dig Deeper

Alina Habba under fire for 'full racist' attack on Kamala Harris: ‘These people are crass and vile’ Dig Deeper

Trump rips reporter for asking him 'why should Black voters trust you?': 'Such a horrible…’ Dig Deeper

Business

Byju's ex-director Riju Ravindran fined $10,000 everyday until he finds missing $533 million Dig Deeper

Zomato to launch new app called District for 'going-out' business: What is it? Dig Deeper

Adani Enterprises Q1 net profit surges 116% to ₹1,455 crore Dig Deeper

Sports

Tributes flowed in for former India cricketer and head coach Anshuman Gaekwad after his death on July 31, in Vadodara (Gujarat). Gaekwad, who was 71, died after a long battle with blood cancer. Several members of the fraternity paid tribute to the iconic Test batter known for his gritty performances, including a marathon 201 against Pakistan. Dig Deeper

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is the co-owner of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, reportedly got into a heated argument with Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia. The two met on Wednesday night at the BCCI headquarters to plan the upcoming IPL season. Reports suggest that Khan and Wadia got into a disagreement over the major retention of players at the mega auction. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Director Nikkhil Advani recently discussed what he thinks Bollywood lacks at the moment and his thoughts on south cinema. Shared that he and Allu Arjun once discussed doing a film together, he also revealed what the Telugu actor thought of what Bollywood lacks at the moment too. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Attention all fashion lovers! If you're tired of the same old saree drapes and traditional kaftan styles, it's time to level up your look. Versatile drapes are your secret weapon for transforming these classic pieces into stunning statements. Whether you're aiming for a relaxed daytime look or a glamorous evening vibe, these styling tricks will help you make the most of your favourite outfits. Dig Deeper

It's trending

Amid the heavy rains and devastating landslides in parts of Kerala, the local police have issued a warning for citizens. The police department took to social media to share their worries against dark tourism. For the unversed, dark tourism is a form of travelling where people visit places that are associated with tragedies or deaths. Dig Deeper

