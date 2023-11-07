Evening briefing: Row over Amarnath Cave road access; Elvish Yadav served notice in venom case; and all the latest news

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has achieved a significant milestone by extending road connectivity to the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, allowing motorable access to the holy cave. The road widening from Dumail to the Amarnath cave via the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district has been completed, making the pilgrimage more comfortable and accessible for devotees. The first vehicles have reached the shrine, and officials have praised the BRO for this historic achievement. The project, known as Project Beacon, involved restoring and improving the Amarnath Yatra tracks, and the BRO's personnel have made history with this accomplishment. Dig Deeper Youtuber Elvish Yadav, booked in the case, has denied his involvement in the case. (File photo)

More on Border Roads Organisation: India will outpace China in next four years, says BRO chief

YouTuber Elvish Yadav received a notice from the Noida Police in connection with the snake venom case. He, along with five others, was booked for allegedly supplying snake venom for recreational use at a party in Delhi-NCR, based on a complaint by an animal welfare activist. The police have already arrested the other five individuals. According to the complaint by People For Animals, they conducted a sting operation, and Yadav provided the contact for obtaining Cobra venom. Yadav has refuted the allegations, pledged cooperation with the investigation, and threatened to file a defamation case against BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, who accused him of being involved in the case. Dig Deeper

More on Elvish Yadav: YouTuber Elvish Yadav among 6 booked for supplying snake venom opioids at party

The Latest News

Will go by order: Delhi govt on odd-even after Supreme Court's ‘optics’ rap. Dig Deeper

Aligarh to become Harigarh? Civic body gives go-ahead. Dig Deeper

Video: Bus overshoots platform at bus terminus in Andhra Pradesh; 3 killed. Dig Deeper

India News

Bihar releases fresh caste survey data, says 33% OBCs, 42% SCs are poor. Dig Deeper

Western disturbance comes to Delhi’s rescue amid steady spike in air pollution levels. Dig Deeper

Visitors not allowed at Delhi, Punjab airports after Canada-based SFJ's threat. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

NATO announces formal suspension of Cold War-era security treaty after Russia's pullout. Dig Deeper

Staff at US-funded United Nations agency celebrated Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel, says Report. Dig Deeper

Russia lawmaker's solution to war stress: Make a ‘ministry of happiness’, please. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

In a highly charged cricket rivalry, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh clashed at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, and it reached a controversial climax when Angelo Mathews became the first player in international cricket history to be 'Timed Out' before his innings began. Mathews was appealing for a replacement helmet strap when Bangladesh's captain, Shakib Al Hasan, appealed for his dismissal. This unusual incident led Mathews to label Shakib as "disgraceful," and he refused to shake hands after his dismissal. Former Indian cricketers, including Mohammad Kaif, supported Mathews, citing an incident earlier this year when Rohit Sharma withdrew an appeal against Sri Lanka, demonstrating sportsmanship. Mathews contested the timing of the incident. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

In the Indian couple's idyllic fifth-anniversary trip to Sri Lanka, captured in Prasanna Vithanage's debut Indian language film, "Paradise," they are unexpectedly thrust into a volatile situation amidst economic turmoil in 2022. Kesav and Amritha, played by Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, encounter protests and tensions. The couple's safe passage through a protest site raises questions, and the response is that they are tourists. The film, directed and written by Prasanna, centers on their relationship. Kesav's joy at securing a streaming deal and wanting to start a family is shattered when they fall victim to a robbery. They report the theft to the police, leading to a series of escalating events, threats to their safety, and a sense of isolation. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Hypothyroidism is a common condition in dogs, and recognizing its symptoms is crucial for their well-being. Dr. Lisa Lippman, Director of Virtual Medicine at Bond Vet Clinic, highlights several key indicators that pet owners should watch for. These include lethargy and decreased activity levels, unexplained weight gain, heightened sensitivity to cold, dermatological issues like hair loss and poor coat quality, occasional gastrointestinal problems, potential nervous system disruptions, heart rate irregularities, and eye problems. If your active dog loses interest in exercise as they age, it may not be due to aging but rather this thyroid condition. Early diagnosis and treatment are vital to address hypothyroidism and ensure your furry friend's health. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail