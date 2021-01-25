LIVE: Farmers across India prepare for tractor rally on Republic Day

Thousands of farmers from across the country are marching towards the national capital for the planned tractor rally on January 26. The agitation entered 61st day on Monday as the stand-off between the government and the farmers continues. Farmer leaders on Sunday appealed to those participating in the Republic Day tractor march to carry enough ration for 24 hours and ensure that the rally remains peaceful.

As the preparations for the tractor rally is in full swing, a war room has been set up at each protest site to ensure effective coordination during the parade. There will be 40 members, including doctors, security personnel and social media managers, in each of these rooms. Around 40 ambulances will be stationed along the route to attend to any medical emergency. Another farmer leader said around 3,000 volunteers have been deployed to ensure that the parade remains peaceful.

The contentious farm laws are farmers are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Follow all the live updates here: