Farmers arrive from various parts of Maharashtra to participate in a rally at the Azad Maidan against new farm laws, in Mumbai,
Live

LIVE: Farmers across India prepare for tractor rally on Republic Day

As the preparations for the tractor rally is in full swing, a war room has been set up at each protest site to ensure effective coordination during the parade. There will be 40 members, including doctors, security personnel and social media managers, in each of these rooms.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:18 AM IST

Thousands of farmers from across the country are marching towards the national capital for the planned tractor rally on January 26. The agitation entered 61st day on Monday as the stand-off between the government and the farmers continues. Farmer leaders on Sunday appealed to those participating in the Republic Day tractor march to carry enough ration for 24 hours and ensure that the rally remains peaceful.

As the preparations for the tractor rally is in full swing, a war room has been set up at each protest site to ensure effective coordination during the parade. There will be 40 members, including doctors, security personnel and social media managers, in each of these rooms. Around 40 ambulances will be stationed along the route to attend to any medical emergency. Another farmer leader said around 3,000 volunteers have been deployed to ensure that the parade remains peaceful.

The contentious farm laws are farmers are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Follow all the live updates here:

  • JAN 25, 2021 07:18 AM IST

    Rally to be held from three border points of Delhi

    The rally will be held from Delhi's three border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- and adequate security will be provided to it, police said.

    Those starting from the Singhu border will traverse Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Bawana, Qutabgarh, Auchandi border and Kharkhoda toll plaza. The entire route will be 63 kilometers long. The 62-km long second route, starting from the Tikri border, will pass through Nagloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda border and Rohtak bypass and Asoda toll plaza, the farmer leaders said.

    Tractors starting from Ghazipur will drive through Apsara border, Hapur road and Lal Kuan. Covering 68 kilometers, it is the longest route for the march.

  • JAN 25, 2021 06:46 AM IST

    Farmers across India prepare for Republic Day stir

    Thousands of vehicles from across Haryana, Punjab, the Terai region of Uttarkhand and western Uttar Pradesh started leaving for Delhi’s borders for the tractor rally, leading to heavy traffic on various roads, including the busy Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Meerut highways. Read more

india news

A view of snow covered area of Kargil in Ladakh.(Photo: ANI)
india news

20 years after war, Kargil waits for a new beginning

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Kargil
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:52 AM IST
More than 20 years after the Kargil War between India and Pakistan, much has changed in the town that’s now a part of the newly created Union territory of Ladakh and is trying to shed an image rooted in tales of the conflict, and fear of landmines, that have kept tourists away.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(PTI Photo)
india news

Priyanka provides financial aid to kin of party worker who died in accident

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:51 AM IST
A top source in UP Congress told ANI, "One of our dedicated workers Tribhuvan Singh in Ghazipur district died in a road accident while he was going to attend a nyay panchayat meeting in his area with his block president where they met with an accident."
“Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters,” a Commission statement said on Sunday.(ANI)
india news

Law minister to launch Digital voter ID card today

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:49 AM IST
The e-elector photo identity card is non-editable digital version of the elector photo identity card and it can be saved in facilities such as digital locker and can be printed in the PDF format, Election Commission officials said.
The case relates to the July 18, 2020 encounter in Shopian’s Amshipura in which three youths were killed and dubbed as terrorists. (ANI file photo. Representative image)
india news

Shopian fake encounter: Army Captain tried to destroy evidence, say cops

PTI, Shopian
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Captain Bhoopendra Singh had also provided wrong information to his superiors and the police about the recovery made during the staged encounter, the charge sheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police before the chief judicial magistrate here said.
The situation in the Ladakh sector remains tense and the ongoing military and diplomatic dialogue has not yielded results.(AP)
india news

India, China hold talks on LAC row

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:43 AM IST
The corps commander-level talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC. The outcome of the ninth round of military dialogue was not known when this report was filed.
“The Ram Mandir coming up at Ram Janmbhoomi is a temple of unity of the country. Ram unifies the country and symbolises the unity of the country,” he said.(ANI Photo)
india news

Historical blunder corrected: Javadekar on Babri demolition

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:38 AM IST
Speaking at an event at the Delhi BJP office to felicitate people who donated substantial sums for the construction of the Ram temple, Javadekar said the ‘Ram Janmbhoomi Andolan’ was a movement for the country’s self respect.
“As we speak today, thousands of Chinese troops are occupying our territory and the man with a 56-inch chest cannot even say the word China,” Gandhi said.(PTI)
india news

Tamil Nadu: Rahul hits out at Modi, govt over Chinese intrusion, GST, farm stir

By HT Correspondent, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:59 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conducted public meetings, road shows in Tirupur and Erode districts on Sunday and interacted with the weavers community and had a traditional lunch on a leaf with them.
The Republic Day parade, PM Modi said, pays tribute to India’s great social, cultural heritage, as well as our strategic strength.(ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi lauds NCC cadets, artistes ahead of Republic Day parade

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:55 AM IST
Lauding the spirit of various cadets and artistes who have prepared with zeal and fervour to perform in Tuesday’s parade, Modi said, “Coronavirus has really changed a lot. Masks, corona tests and social distancing (Do Gaz ki Doori) have now become part of our everyday life. Despite this, there is no lack in your enthusiasm.”
“Several steps have already been taken to implement clauses of the accord. I have come to reiterate the commitments made last year and assure that the Centre and state governments would fulfil all the promises made in the accord,” Shah said.(PTI)
india news

Bodo accord has brought peace to BTR, says Amit Shah in Assam

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:52 AM IST
The Bodo Accord, the third peace deal with Bodo rebel groups, was signed in New Delhi on January 27 last year by the Centre with all four factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and United Bodo Peoples’ Organisation (UBPO).
With the transfer of the case to the CBI, the Left Front government has ensured that two women-- Nair and Swapna Suresh, the principal suspect in a gold smuggling racket unearthed in July -- will be among the central characters in the campaign for the assembly elections due in April-May.(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Kerala hands solar scandal probe to CBI

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:38 AM IST
The scandal centred around a fictitious solar energy company called Team Solar formed in 2013 by an alleged con woman named Saritha Nair and second husband, Biju Radhakrishnan, who boasted of their contacts with the CM’s office, and cheated people out of money by seeking investments with the promise of making them business partners or offering to install solar power units.
From villages in western Uttar Pradesh, thousands of tractors had already left for Delhi, farm leaders said, even as the state police tried to persuade them not to participate in the rally.
india news

Farmers across India prepare for Republic Day stir

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:33 AM IST
Thousands of vehicles from across Haryana, Punjab, the Terai region of Uttarkhand and western Uttar Pradesh started leaving for Delhi’s borders for the tractor rally, leading to heavy traffic on various roads, including the busy Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Meerut highways.
GGH superintendent Dr G Prabhavati said the hospital authorities had carried out all investigations after she was brought to the hospital.(HT Archives. Representative image)
india news

Andhra Asha worker dies after Covid vaccine dose, autopsy awaited

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:23 AM IST
The authorities at Guntur General Hospital (GGH) said Bokka Vijaya Lakshmi of Penumaka village, who was admitted to hospital with complaints of severe headache, giddiness, seizures and vomiting on Friday evening, died early on Sunday.
Government has been making serious efforts to dispel concerns regarding the vaccines, for which it last week also launched a mass digital awareness campaign.
india news

1.6 million Covid jabs given, Karnataka sees highest turnout

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:15 AM IST
Karnataka tops the list so far with maximum number of vaccinations at 191,443, followed by Odisha (152,371) and Andhra Pradesh (147,030). Close to 30,000 vaccination sessions have been conducted in the country so far at about 3,000 plus sites.
In this file photo, Indian army trucks drive near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in Ladakh area. (AP)
india news

India, China hold another round of military talks to defuse LAC tensions

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:07 AM IST
  • The situation in the Ladakh sector remains tense and the ongoing military and diplomatic dialogue has not yielded results.
