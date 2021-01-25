LIVE: Farmers across India prepare for tractor rally on Republic Day
Thousands of farmers from across the country are marching towards the national capital for the planned tractor rally on January 26. The agitation entered 61st day on Monday as the stand-off between the government and the farmers continues. Farmer leaders on Sunday appealed to those participating in the Republic Day tractor march to carry enough ration for 24 hours and ensure that the rally remains peaceful.
As the preparations for the tractor rally is in full swing, a war room has been set up at each protest site to ensure effective coordination during the parade. There will be 40 members, including doctors, security personnel and social media managers, in each of these rooms. Around 40 ambulances will be stationed along the route to attend to any medical emergency. Another farmer leader said around 3,000 volunteers have been deployed to ensure that the parade remains peaceful.
The contentious farm laws are farmers are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Follow all the live updates here:
Follow all the updates here:
-
JAN 25, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Rally to be held from three border points of Delhi
The rally will be held from Delhi's three border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- and adequate security will be provided to it, police said.
Those starting from the Singhu border will traverse Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Bawana, Qutabgarh, Auchandi border and Kharkhoda toll plaza. The entire route will be 63 kilometers long. The 62-km long second route, starting from the Tikri border, will pass through Nagloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda border and Rohtak bypass and Asoda toll plaza, the farmer leaders said.
Tractors starting from Ghazipur will drive through Apsara border, Hapur road and Lal Kuan. Covering 68 kilometers, it is the longest route for the march.
-
JAN 25, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Farmers across India prepare for Republic Day stir
Thousands of vehicles from across Haryana, Punjab, the Terai region of Uttarkhand and western Uttar Pradesh started leaving for Delhi’s borders for the tractor rally, leading to heavy traffic on various roads, including the busy Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Meerut highways. Read more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Farmers across India prepare for tractor rally on Republic Day
20 years after war, Kargil waits for a new beginning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka provides financial aid to kin of party worker who died in accident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Law minister to launch Digital voter ID card today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shopian fake encounter: Army Captain tried to destroy evidence, say cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China hold talks on LAC row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Historical blunder corrected: Javadekar on Babri demolition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu: Rahul hits out at Modi, govt over Chinese intrusion, GST, farm stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi lauds NCC cadets, artistes ahead of Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bodo accord has brought peace to BTR, says Amit Shah in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala hands solar scandal probe to CBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers across India prepare for Republic Day stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Asha worker dies after Covid vaccine dose, autopsy awaited
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1.6 million Covid jabs given, Karnataka sees highest turnout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China hold another round of military talks to defuse LAC tensions
- The situation in the Ladakh sector remains tense and the ongoing military and diplomatic dialogue has not yielded results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox