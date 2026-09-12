HAL set to deliver 4 Dhruv NG choppers to Pawan Hans in big civil aviation expansion

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to deliver four Dhruv NG helicopters to Pawan Hans as the state-run aircraft maker moves to expand its civil aviation business, people aware of the development said on Friday. The helicopter service provider ordered 10 such multi-role helicopters in January. The Dhruv NG (seen in the picture), SJ-100 and Hindustan-228 light transport aircraft will spearhead HAL’s civil campaign.

The last two light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1) trainers from a 2010 contract are also finally set to be delivered to the Indian Air Force, the people said asking not to be named. IAF ordered 40 Mk-1s in the initial operational clearance (IOC) and the more advanced final operational clearance (FOC) configurations—the first variants of the LCA.

The IOC contract for 20 aircraft was signed in 2006 for completion by 2011 and the FOC contract for another 20 aircraft was inked in 2010 for completion by 2016.

The first LCA orders were for 32 single-seater jets and eight trainers. The fighters and six trainers are already in service, split between two LCA squadrons.

IAF has so far placed two separate orders for a total of 180 LCA Mk-1As with a combined value of ₹1.1 lakh crore to shore up its fighter fleet. The first contract for 83 jets was inked in February 2021, followed by a second one for 97 fighters in September 2025.

The officials said the remaining six twin-engine Dhruv NG helicopters are expected to be delivered in the current financial year. The development comes as HAL targets deriving 25% of its turnover from non-military business over the next decade; the figure currently stands at 5%.

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HAL’s internal estimates suggest that India will require around 400 helicopters in the Dhruv NG category in the coming years. The helicopter features a world-class, civil-certified glass cockpit and a modern avionics suite for superior situational awareness. It also incorporates crashworthy seats and self-sealing fuel tanks for enhanced safety.

Those interested in buying these helicopters include the Border Security Force, several states including Karnataka and Odisha, and some south-east Asian countries. HAL also plans to tap the potential of heli-tourism in the north to boost sales.

The Dhruv NG builds on the advanced light helicopter (ALH) programme, with earlier technical glitches and safety concerns now addressed. To be sure, ALH Dhruv’s earlier variants are operated by the three services and coast guard.

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In January, HAL signed an agreement with Russian firm United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) to pursue the licenced production of regional commercial aircraft SJ-100. The teaming agreement signed with UAC seeks to lay the groundwork for producing the SJ-100, a twin-engine, narrow body aircraft, in India within three years. The Dhruv NG, SJ-100 and Hindustan-228 light transport aircraft will spearhead HAL’s civil campaign.