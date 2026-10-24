HT Evening News Brief Oct 24: Jamia moves classes online amid protests; India beat New Zealand to take 2-0 lead in T20I series

Good evening, readers! Here's a quick wrap of the day's top headlines for you to snack on as you grab your evening tea Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University has shifted all courses to online mode amid ongoing campus protests demanding the restoration of the students’ union.

Jamia Millia Islamia moves classes online amid protests Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University has shifted all courses to online mode amid ongoing campus protests demanding the restoration of the students’ union, which was dissolved in 2006. In an official statement issued on Saturday, the university said the decision was taken to ensure the safety and security of “bona fide students”. Read more here.

Mumbai man arrested for posts linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed A 32-year-old App-based motorbike taxi driver was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and handed over to the local police in Mumbai's Mahim area for posting allegedly inflammatory comments and videos of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation head Maulana Masood Azhar of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Read more here.

Class 12 student found dead with burn injuries at Delhi school A Class 12 student was found dead with burn injuries behind the guard room at a government school in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on Saturday, with police probing the case as a suspected suicide. Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said that the 18-year-old student died by suicide but refused to share further details. Read more here.

India v New Zealand 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma’s late heist helps take 2-0 series lead Mumbai: Tilak Varma and Nitish Reddy’s unbeaten 30-ball 69 run seventh wicket partnership helped India pull a win back from the dead while chasing 181 for a 4-wicket win in the second T20I at Christchurch on Saturday. India were well behind the chase at 113/6 after 15 overs. That left them to get 68 runs in five overs with New Zealand having used up all their spin overs that dominated proceedings in the middle overs on a pitch where the ball wasn’t really coming on to the bat. Read full match report here.