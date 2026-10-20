HT Morning Brief October 20: Rubio to arrive in India today, Tiger Shroff shooting case probe and more
Start your day informed with the latest news headlines from politics, national affairs, international relations and sports.
Good morning, readers. Here are the top stories to start your Tuesday, from India-US relations and fresh developments in Manipur to the investigation into the shooting outside actor Tiger Shroff's home and India's medal tally at the Asian Para Games.
Marco Rubio to arrive in India; trade, security and technology on agenda
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to arrive in India on Tuesday for talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai. The discussions are expected to cover trade, energy, defence, technology and critical minerals, along with the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. The visit comes amid strains over US tariffs, restrictions affecting Indian professionals and Washington's policies on Russian oil. Rubio is also scheduled to visit Reliance Industries' refinery in Jamnagar on October 21. Read more.
Court extends CJP leaders' custody by two days in Jantar Mantar case
A Special Executive Magistrate court has extended the judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das by two days over a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The court cited concerns about repeated protest calls at de-notified sites and alleged violations of permission conditions. The CJP called the proceedings an attack on democratic voices and said it would challenge the order before higher courts. Read more.
Tiger Shroff shooting case: Bike purchase, phone trail lead cops to 3 suspects
Deep Dive
Mumbai Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting outside a football ground in Juhu where actor Tiger Shroff was present. The accused were apprehended aboard a Jaipur-bound train at Kota after investigators traced a motorcycle allegedly used in the attack and followed the suspects' phone trail. Police said the trio had been promised ₹37,000 for the attack and a chance to flee abroad, possibly to Nepal. Shroff escaped with minor bruises, while an injured man remains in intensive care. Read more.
Manipur's rare 48 hours: How all five communities got caught in violence
Manipur witnessed fresh violence involving Meiteis, Nagas, Kukis and Pangals over a 48-hour period, while members of the Nepali community were also caught in the unrest. Clashes included a killing during violence between Meiteis and Pangals, renewed Naga-Kuki confrontations and an ambush in which three Meitei villagers were killed. An attack on a CRPF team also left three personnel critically injured. The developments prompted curfew measures, security reinforcements and an emergency meeting of the state's unified command. Read more.
Deepthi Jeevanji wins gold, sets Asian Para Games record in women's 400m T20
Indian para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji won gold in the women's 400m T20 event at the 2026 Asian Para Games, setting a new Games record with a time of 56.36 seconds. The Paris Paralympics bronze medallist finished more than two seconds ahead of Japan's Niina Kanno, who took silver in 58.92 seconds. The victory marked India's fifth gold medal at the Games and the first gold for the country on Day 2. India also secured progress in para badminton and para archery events. Read more.
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More