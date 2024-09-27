India and Bhutan discuss trade, new integrated border check-posts

India and Bhutan have decided to expedite development of cross-border and connectivity infrastructure, including establishment of an integrated check post in Jaigaon-Phuentsholing and rail-links between Kokrajhar-Gelephu and Banarhat-Samatse, the commerce ministry said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk. (File Photo)

The decision was taken at the India-Bhutan Commerce Secretary Level Meeting (CSLM) in Thimphu, which was cochaired by commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal and his Bhutanese counterpart Dasho Tashi Wangmo, the ministry said in a statement. Barthwal is on a two-day official visit to Bhutan till September 28.

They also discussed to open additional routes for import of areca nut to India through land customs stations (LCS) Hatisar and Darranga. The discussion involved additional point of entry in Darranga LCS for import of food items in India from Bhutan, the statement said.

“The government of India agreed to notify LCS at Samrang following upgradation of necessary infrastructure,” it said. They also considered notifying LCS Jaigaon for import of scrap in India from Bhutan.

The two partners discussed the establishment of haats along the India-Bhutan border, facilitation of movement of businesspersons, consideration of import of boulders from Bhutan to India and inclusion of three additional species of timber for import from Bhutan to India.

Secretaries also touched upon issues of deploying personnel for phyto quarantine inspection services (PQIS) at LCS Darranga, and early operationalisation of agreement for recognition of official control exercised by Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which was signed in March 2024.

The two sides decided to expedite the finalisation of agreements between National Seed Centre, Bhutan and Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited, India for supply of fertilizers to Bhutan, the statement said.

“They held wide-ranging discussions on all aspects of the bilateral trade partnership, including measures to further strengthen cross-border infrastructure, enhance connectivity and facilitate trade between the two countries,” the statement said.

The two sides positively assessed the progress in bilateral trade, commerce, connectivity and investment partnership. They noted recent signing of bilateral MoU on general supply of petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) and related products from India to Bhutan, it said.

Other issues included an agreement for recognition of official control exercised by Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and finalisation of text of the MoU on establishment of rail-links between India and Bhutan.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at bilateral cooperation in ensuring smooth supply of essential commodities to and from Bhutan, including potato, wheat, sugar, non-basmati rice, fertiliser, coal.

India and Bhutan reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen trade linkages, boost connectivity and facilitate cross-border movement of goods, services and people. The two sides also agreed to hold the next CSLM in India on a mutually convenient date.