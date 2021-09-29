Home / India News / JD (U) seeks to retain two seats in Bihar by-poll
JD (U) seeks to retain two seats in Bihar by-poll

Bihar JD(U) president Umesh Kushwaha said the party will retain both the assembly seats and added that it will soon announce candidates for assembly by-polls on Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan seats
By Anirban Guha Roy
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:25 PM IST

Bihar’s Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan are among the assembly seats where by-election will be held on October 30. The death of lawmakers representing the two seats necessitated the by-poll. The ruling Janata Dal (United), or JD (U), held both seats. It will seek to retain the seats in the assembly where its strength is just 43 in the 243-member House. The ruling National Democratic Alliance has 126 seats and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance 110.

State JD (U) president Umesh Kushwaha said they will retain both the seats and added they will soon announce their candidates.

RJD is gearing to contest both the seats even as Congress contested one of them last year.

“...we have a strong base . But no decision has been taken on seat allocation so far,” said an RJD leader, wishing anonymity.

Chirag Paswan-led faction of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is also expected to field candidates for the two seats, which could make the situation difficult for JD(U).

The by-polls are expected to test Paswan’s capability to garner votes especially of the weaker sections in case he decides to field candidates. Paswan is seeking recognition of his faction as the real LJP after his uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras, revolved against him.

