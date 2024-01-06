Attack on ED officials: Lookout notice issued against TMC’s Shahjahan Sheikh

A team of officials from the Enforcement Directorate was attacked by a mob for the second time in a row within a span of a few hours in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas after they arrested a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader late on Friday night for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal. BJP workers protest against the attack on ED officials, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI)

A team of the federal agency arrested TMC leader Shankar Adhya, a former chairman of the Bongaon municipality in North 24 Parganas and a close associate of arrested state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, from his residence.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Adhya was questioned and his house was searched for around 17 hours before he was arrested. A special court sent him to 14 days’ judicial custody on Saturday,” said an ED official.

Also read: ED on Bengal violence: '800-1000 attacked to cause death'

When the ED team, accompanied by central force personnel, was leaving Adhya’s house in the early hours of Saturday after arresting him, a mob attacked them. Even though none was injured, a vehicle of the federal agency was damaged when the mob pelted stones. Central force personnel chased the mob with their lathis to disperse them.

Earlier on Friday morning, an 800-strong mob attacked a separate ED team when agency officials went to search the house of a TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, who is also known to have close links with Mallick, at Sandeshkhali in the same district around 80km away. The Indo-Bangladesh border passes through the district.

“Three ED officers were injured when they were attacked at Sandeshkhali during a raid and had to be rushed to the hospital on Friday. The mob snatched official and personal belongings including laptop, wallets and cash,” said the ED official.

A senior police officer said that none could be arrested till Saturday evening. A few persons have been detained for questioning. Police have registered three FIRs.

“One FIR was registered against the ED on the basis of a complaint lodged by the caretaker of Shahjahan’s house in which he alleged that the agency officials tried to enter the house without proper documents. A second FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint lodged by the ED. A third FIR was suo motu registered by the police against unknown persons for attacking officers of the central agency,” said an officer.

The ED is learnt to have sent a written complaint on email to the Director General of Police in West Bengal and to the superintendent of police of Basirhat district in connection with the attack on its officials at Sandeskhali. It was also learnt the federal agency issued a lookout notice against Shahjahan Sheikh.

An ED statement issued on Friday night had stated that Shahjahan was present in the house when the federal agency went looking for him and was attacked by the mob. Agency officials also claimed that Shahjahan tried to cross over to Bangladesh.

“The attempt failed because as there is election in Bangladesh, security along the international border has been heightened by border guarding agencies of both countries. A lookout notice has been issued against him and sent to all airports in India,” said an ED official.

The ED had earlier claimed that they first came across the name of Adhya in a document seized from Mallick’s daughter.

On Saturday when Adhya was produced in the Bankshal court, the ED told the court that the ration distribution scam was worth at least ₹10,000 crore and around ₹2,700 crore has already been invested in foreign countries including the United Aran Emirates.

“I would just request the investigating agency with folded hands that they should take the probe in the right direction. They shouldn’t frame me in false cases,” Adhya told reporters after being produced in the court.

This has triggered a political slugfest in the state with the ruling Trinamool Congress and its arch rival the Bharatiya Janata Party trading barbs.

“He (Shahjahan) has nowhere to hide. On Friday he was planning to flee to Barisal in Bangladesh. But we have a friendly government there. So, there is nothing to worry. He would meet his fate,” Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA, told reporters.

“The proceeds of crime of various scams are being sent out of the country through Bangladesh and then Dubai. It then comes back to the state. The attack on ED revealed how desperate the TMC was to suppress things,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP, told the media.

“The ED should mend its ways of functioning. Incidents may take place if they secretly go somewhere without informing the local administration. The local police should be involved,” said Saugata Roy, TMC MP.