‘Making every scamster a minister’: AAP attacks BJP after Ajit Pawar's move

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over NCP MLAs joining the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, saying that the saffron party is “guaranteed to make every scamster a minister”. The party shared a compiled picture of MLAs and MPs who have been named in several scams, who have joined the BJP. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

“Modi ji will not spare any corrupt person. Will catch everyone and include them in BJP! Modi, your BJP has become dirty while washing away the sins of the sinners,” the AAP wrote on its Uttar Pradesh Twitter handle which was retweeted by the party's official Twitter handle.

Earlier on Sunday - when Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra - AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him the “biggest patron of corruption in the country”. “Two days after the prime minister gave a guarantee of action against corruption, Pawar was appointed as the deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra and Bhujbal also inducted into the cabinet,” he said.

On Sunday afternoon, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy CM of Maharashtra. Along with him, eight other NCP MLAs including Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse Patil, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Anil Patil, and Sanjay Bansode were also sworn in as ministers.