Morning briefing: Devendra Fadnavis reacts to 'Badla Pura' posters; Kharge accused in ‘illegal’ land grab case, and more

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the glorification of the Badlapur sexual assault case accused's encounter in Mumbai, stating that such incidents should not be praised. Fadnavis emphasized his opposition to fake encounters and advocated for punishment under the law. He defended the Thane Police's actions, claiming they acted in self-defense after the accused, Akshay Shinde, attacked them. His remarks come in response to social media posts and posters that celebrated the encounter, prompting a discussion on justice and law enforcement practices. Dig Deeper Devendra Fadnavis addressed the glorification of the Badlapur sexual assault case accused's encounter in Mumbai, stating that such incidents should not be praised.(HT_PRINT)

A Karnataka BJP leader, NR Ramesh, has filed a complaint with the state Lokayukta against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, his son Priyank Kharge, and other family members. The complaint alleges that they illegally acquired public land through the Siddhartha Vihar Trust during the Congress-led government. The charges include fraud, forgery, conspiracy to unlawfully acquire government land, and facilitating the illegal appropriation of public property. BJP IT chief Amit Malviya shared the news on social media, highlighting the serious nature of the allegations against the Kharge family. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Nasrallah Killed In Beirut Strike? Here’s What Hezbollah, Israel, Iran & Others Are Saying Dig Deeper

Chandigarh to offer furniture traders shops on lease in Sector 56 Dig Deeper

India News

‘Railways to run 6k special trains to manage rush’ Dig Deeper

Woman who vandalised deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's office identified; is mentally ill: Police Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Joe Rogan issues stern warning against possible Kamala Harris' win in 2024 US election: 'Elon Musk could lose...'Dig Deeper

Lebanon: Video shows powerful Israeli bombings at Beirut’s Dahiyeh to target Hezbollah Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

The IIFA Utsavam 2024 in Abu Dhabi showcased stars from South Indian cinema and Bollywood, celebrating the achievements of the film industry. The event featured notable attendees like Mani Ratnam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi, and AR Rahman, alongside Bollywood icons such as Aishwarya Rai and Shahid Kapoor. Kicking off a three-day celebration, the event honors Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. The upcoming IIFA Awards night will feature stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar, with Rekha making a long-awaited return to the stage, promising an exciting lineup for attendees and viewers alike. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Day 1 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh saw only 35 overs of play, with the visitors struggling at 107 for three after losing the first Test in Chennai. Akash Deep excelled with the new ball, while Ravichandran Ashwin added to his records with one wicket after lunch. India maintained the same playing XI, featuring five bowlers—three fast bowlers and two spinners. Notably, Ravindra Jadeja did not bowl on the first day. Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar noted that Rohit Sharma often favors Ashwin in spin-friendly conditions but acknowledged Jadeja's impressive record against left-handed batsman Alastair Cook. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Aishwarya Rai graced the IIFA Utsavam 2024 red carpet in Abu Dhabi with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Sporting an all-black ensemble, Aishwarya's outfit featured an embellished long jacket, matching blouse, and pants—a familiar choice in her recent award show appearances. The duo posed for photographers, and Aishwarya took time to snap selfies with fans and interact with the media. Known for her preference for black-hued outfits, Aishwarya's style often remains consistent, both at glamorous events and casual outings. Despite the predictability, her presence continued to draw attention at the star-studded event. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

A British couple, Jack Aynsley and Paige Metcalfe, embraced a uniquely Indian experience by trying "tripling" on a motorcycle in Nashik, where three people ride on a single two-wheeler. Despite being a common traffic violation in India, tripling remains widespread, even though it is illegal due to safety risks. The couple's adventure highlighted the disregard for helmet use among those participating in this practice, which poses additional dangers. The term "tripling" is so specific to Indian English that it lacks an equivalent in other languages, underscoring the couple's immersion in local culture. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)