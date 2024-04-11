Morning briefing: K'taka HC rebukes Centre's ban on 23 dog breeds; Over 6,000 Indian workers to depart for Israel, more

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday invalidated a circular from the central government that proposed banning 23 breeds of 'ferocious dogs deemed perilous to human life.' The court highlighted that "none of the stakeholders," notably organisations representing pet owners, were consulted. Justice M Nagaprasanna, in a ruling from a single-judge bench, stated that the central government could release a revised circular after conducting thorough consultations with experts and ensuring adherence to due process. Dig deeper Karnataka High Court

More news: Activists demand stay on decision to ban 23 dog breeds in Maharashtra



The Israeli government on Wednesday announced that over 6,000 Indian workers are scheduled to land in Israel between April and May to assist the nation's construction industry in tackling a labour deficit triggered by the Israel-Hamas conflict. A statement released by the Israeli government late Wednesday disclosed that these workers will be transported via an "air shuttle," after the government agreed to subsidise chartered flights for this purpose. ‘It was agreed approximately one week ago on the arrival of over 6,000 workers from India during April and May, on an "air shuttle" following the subsidizing of the charter flights,’ the statement said. Dig deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Latest News

‘Mercenary spyware’: Apple updates threat notification system Dig deeper

Slugfest after Kumaraswamy takes BJP leaders to meet seer Dig deeper



India News

India-UAE to work on IMEEC protocols next month Dig deeper

National Herald case: PMLA body upholds attachment of ₹751 cr Dig deeper

Trending

A doctor took to X to share about a tragic accident to iterate the importance of wearing seat belts in a car. Dr Mirza Alamdar Ali, who claimed that he treated the victims of a car accident that took place in Bengaluru, posted that in the incident, only one person escaped with minor injuries - an IT engineer who survived because of a seat belt. “Sunday was a tough day at work. We faced a tragic accident involving five young adults, aged 22-24, all IT engineers from Odisha working in Bangalore,” the doctor wrote. He then shared about the efforts the medical team made to save the patients. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Former US President Donald Trump voiced his opinion on Wednesday regarding an Arizona law dating back to 1864, which virtually bans all abortions. In Arizona, the historic law from 1864 prevails over a more recent statute enacted in 2022, which restricts abortion after 15 weeks. The law permits abortions solely in cases where the mother's life is at risk, without provisions for instances of rape or incest. The former President, irrespective of his apprehensions of the law`s severity, had always continued to accentuate his consent for the rejoinder of Roe v. Wade (1973) by the Supreme Court in 2022, which therefore cancelled the abortion rights guaranteed under the constitution. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

As Amit R Sharma's period sports drama Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, releases in cinemas, it's run into legal trouble. As per a News18 report, a Karnataka-based writer has alleged that the film produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios is plagiarised from his script on the life of India's former football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Mysore court has thus put a stay on the film's release. Anil Kumar, the writer based out of Mysore, took to LinkedIn and shared his side of the story. He wrote, “In 2010, I started writing the story and in 2018, I posted a poster about this, and I got in contact with ad director Sukhdas Suryavanshi through my LinkedIn post. He called me to Bombay (Mumbai) and asked me to get the script. I have the whole chat history. He told me that he’d make me meet Aamir Khan, but I couldn’t meet him for certain reasons. I gave him the story and registered the same with the Screen writers Association.” Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Our furry friends bring immense joy and cheer to our lives besides being an incredible source of companionship. Thus, it’s our prerogative and responsibility to ensure they lead fulfilling and happy lives. To do this forming a strong bond with them is essential. An instrumental aspect of pet care is providing mental, physical and emotional stimulation by engaging them in various activities and games. So, playing, interacting or just hanging out with your pet is not just a source of joy and entertainment; it also plays a crucial role in maintaining their overall health and well-being. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Gujarat Titans put an end to Rajasthan Royals' impressive four-match winning streak in the IPL 2024 with a thrilling three-wicket victory on Wednesday. The Titans clawed their way back in the final five overs of their 196-run chase, chasing down 73 runs from the last 30 balls. Despite the loss, the Royals maintain their top position on the table ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders, but their captain, Sanju Samson, has been slapped with a fine. The Rajasthan Royals captain has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate against the Titans. “As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Samson was fined ₹12 lakhs,” a release from the IPL stated. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon